ANDREW LEHMAN

Court Imposes Permanent Injunction Against News Agency for Publishing Fake & Libelous Publications About Famous NFL Agent and Legal Consultant

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Court of California Awards Nearly $2 Million to Andrew Peter Lehman in Defamation Lawsuit Against Blogger Inc. d/b/a LawsInTexas.comIn a landmark decision issued by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Andrew Peter Lehman, a well-known financial and litigation consultant and founder of Certified Forensic Loan Auditors (CFLA), has prevailed in a high-profile defamation case against Blogger Inc., d/b/a LawsInTexas.com. The court entered a final judgment on December 2, 2024, awarding Mr. Lehman and co-plaintiff Monica Lynn Riley $1,991,194.12 in damages.The Honorable Judge Gail Killefer, presiding over Department 37 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, citing overwhelming evidence that the defendant had engaged in a years-long campaign of false and malicious online publications targeting Mr. Lehman and his family. The court found that the defamatory content severely harmed Mr. Lehman's reputation, business interests, and personal well-being.“This is not just a victory for me personally,” said Andrew Lehman. “It’s a win for all professionals and families who’ve been harassed or defamed online by anonymous or reckless sources hiding behind the guise of journalism.”The website www.lawsintexas.com , along with its publisher Blogger Inc. and its owner Mark Burke, has developed a reputation for targeting high-profile professionals through false and malicious publications. In issuing its judgment, the court used strong and unequivocal language to condemn the conduct of the defendants, finding that they exploited Andrew Lehman’s reputation to attract online traffic before disseminating fabricated stories about him and his family. These publications were crafted with such deceptive precision that they misled many readers into believing false and damaging claims.Court Grants Permanent InjunctionIn addition to monetary damages, the court issued a permanent injunction compelling Blogger Inc. to immediately remove 14 defamatory articles and one social media post, all of which were found to contain knowingly false and harmful claims. The judgment underscores that such digital defamation is not protected speech and carries serious legal consequences.Judgment Recognized in TexasThe California judgment was domesticated in the State of Texas on March 4, 2025, under Cause No. 202514896 (Harris County District Court, 215th Judicial District), granting Mr. Lehman full enforcement rights in both states.Andrew Lehman is an internationally recognized consultant to law firms, financial institutions, and investors. He gained prominence for pioneering the Bloomberg Securitization Audit, a forensic methodology used to uncover irregularities in mortgage-backed securities during the 2007–2008 financial crisis. His work has been credited with helping attorneys, borrowers, and policymakers understand systemic fraud in financial markets.Andrew Lehman is the founder of Free Agent Sports LLC, a full-service NFL and NBA sports agency specializing in athlete representation, management, and endorsements. He is a licensed NFLPA Contract Advisor and certified athlete agent in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama.Mr. Lehman earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston in 2001, followed by his Juris Doctor from Western State College of Law in 2007. He later completed his Executive MBA at Rice University in 2016.In addition to his work in sports management, Mr. Lehman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a portfolio of businesses spanning legal consulting, finance, and tax advisory services. He is the father of four minor children and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, while maintaining temporary residences in Houston, Texas and surrounding areas.Media Contact:Public Affairs Officelehmanlaw2002@gmail.comPhone: (713) 903-9690

