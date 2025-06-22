Global Candidate Bruno Donat runs for UN Secretary-General: Official conducted hunger strike for Gaza children

Bruno Donat at Press Briefing in the Middle East

To counter the traditionally opaque selection system for Secretary General & other Secretariat senior roles more broadly, Bruno Donat advocates for transparency

Have the courage of your convictions. Go out there to help others, to volunteer for good causes. We need more people out there to support those who need help, even if you get into 'good trouble'” — Bruno Donat

RAFAH, EGYPT, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A press briefing was held by dual Mauritius and US Citizen Bruno Donat to launch his campaign to run for Secretary-General of the UN at the one-year mark before the Security Council’s recommendations. Co-organizers of the Global March to Gaza also briefed on latest developments, emphasising the challenges they faced on the different routes to Gaza.

An unprecedented protest candidacy by a senior official to provide a global platform with two main objectives. “Too many babies, boys and girls of the State of Palestine are suffering in broad daylight! And I am advocating also for female candidates running for the same post”, says Mr. Bruno Donat.

Rather candid and so relaxed in a rather volatile environment where just a few days ago he had been questioned by police and security services for long hours. A seasoned diplomat and disarmament expert, he called for disarming the armed branch of Hamas and proposed his good offices to move towards peace.

Mr. Donat explained that he is also a staunch advocate for children being killed in other crises such as in Afghanistan, the DR Congo, Haiti, Iran, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen, amongst others.

In an effort to counter the traditionally opaque selection system for Secretary General and other Secretariat senior roles more broadly, Bruno Donat has decided to announce his campaign very publicly, with a strong commitment to maintaining transparency throughout. As an UN-conventional candidate in UN-precedented times, Donat is structuring his campaign on a platform about authenticity, freedom and ethical leadership.

He stressed on uplifting voices from the Global South, Indigenous populations, and minority populations, as well as the voices of women and youth from around the world. He mentioned his prioritization for people with disabilities and stressed on mental health as a key matter that needs to be addressed more openly.

Mr. Donat detailed his three Ds: "Disrupt, Decolonize, and Diversify: disrupt the opacity at the UN on nominations and selection of senior officials, from the Secretary-General via USG and Assistant Secretary-General; Decolonize humanitarian aid as an urgent matter; and, diversify the work force behind the United Nations Secretariat, its specialized Agencies, Funds and Programmes.

Mr. Bruno Donat felt it is important to "highlight humanisation through principles focused, inter alia, on peace, love, freedom, compassion, human decency, and human dignity, as we should not shy away no matter what from justice and accountability," says Candidate Bruno Donat. He stressed on the importance of respecting international law, especially human rights and humanitarian law.

It is as important to Mr. Donat to have a diverse campaign team through which all 193 countries are represented, with an adequate mechanism to incorporate feedback and base decisions on the voices of the world, rather than exclusively via high-level diplomacy.

Mr. Bruno Donat reminded all and in particular his fellow international civil servants and partners of their responsibilities, human duties, inviolability of their personal views and convictions as well as their right to freedom of expression. He encouraged colleagues to also communicate in a way that is consistent with their status as international civil servants, the principles of the United Nations Charter, and more.

“Like was the case for Kofi Annan who did not require permission or approval from the UN for his appointment to Secretary-General as a UN official, my running for this position is not against the interests of the Organisation. To the contrary”, informed Mr. Donat. The latter is also careful not to run the campaign on UN time or with UN resources.

Contacts: Ms. Skylar Joseph, Ms. Sara Kamoun, Ms. Nour Moujaes

info@brunoforsg.com

+41 76 412 4808, +41 76 746 4399

www.brunoforsg.com

Senior official Bruno Donat explaining in detail his candidacy to the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.