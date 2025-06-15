Songstorm Releases Galloping Electronic New Single 'New York' from Album Open Divide

New York

BLUE RIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Songstorm has officially dropped the powerful new single " New York ," taken from the new album Open Divide, now available on all major streaming platforms."New York" is a cinematic, emotionally charged track that captures the pulse, tension, and ambition of life in the city that never sleeps. Driven by haunting melodies, layered production, and Songstorm’s signature lyrical depth, the single is already resonating with fans worldwide."‘New York’ is a love letter and a reckoning,” says Jeff Johnson of Songstorm. “It’s about the rhythm of the big city with a powerful beat. This song holds the heart of the album along with the song Aaaa."The full album Open Divide explores themes of distance, identity, and human connection in a fractured world. With influences ranging from alt-pop and electronic to edm, Songstorm’s dynamic sound is both genre-defying and deeply personal."New York" and Open Divide are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and all other digital platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.