Fasoo Secure Mail Enhances User-Friendly Secure Collaboration with Latest Update

— Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced a major update to Fasoo Secure Mail (FSM), its email-based DLP solution. The update introduces intuitive file labeling and granular permission settings, making secure collaboration easier and more effective for organizations of all sizes.

“Email remains the most widely used communication channel in the enterprise, and also one of the most vulnerable channels for data loss,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “This update delivers enterprise-grade control and extends the zero trust principle to email, and it will bridge the gap in data protection and enable secure collaboration at scale.”

The latest update enables users to assign security labels—such as Internal, Public, General, and Confidential—to email attachments with just a few clicks. Depending on the sensitivity of the content, senders can easily define how recipients interact with the files, including permissions to view, edit, print, download, or set access expiration periods.

These enhancements not only strengthen email-based security but also streamline the user experience, empowering employees to share sensitive content with assurance across teams, partners, and external stakeholders. Recipients, including those outside the organization, can easily access encrypted files by verifying their identity using a one-time verification code sent to their email address – no need for additional software or accounts. Once verified, they can interact with files based on the sender’s predefined permissions, ensuring secure and controlled information sharing.

FSM’s seamless integration with Microsoft Outlook allows users to apply encryption and security policies directly within their familiar email environment, eliminating the need for additional tools or workflow changes. This ease of use helps drive adoption across departments while maintaining enterprise-grade protection.

Fasoo Secure Mail provides end-to-end encryption for email content and attachments, ensuring that only authorized recipients can access sensitive information. It encrypts emails based on company policies and recipient types, while logging every interaction for traceability and compliance.

As hybrid work and cloud collaboration become the norm, organizations need data protection that adapts to dynamic environments. The latest FSM update addresses these needs by integrating fine-grained security controls directly into everyday workflows.

