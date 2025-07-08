Champion Health and Child Safety Network Offer Free Health & Safety Resources from CSN and offer The CHAMP Plan™

A powerful union of workforce health and family safety The Champ Plan for a healthier, safer America CSN and Champ Plan join Forces

The CHAMP Plan™ Delivers Low Cost to No-Cost Benefits to W2 Employees and Supports CSN's Fight Against Child Trafficking.

Our partnership with CSN reflects our unwavering commitment to a healthier workforce, and safer communities, while funding lifesaving CSN technology to protect all America’s children.” — Richard Howell, Chief Sales Officer

SCOTTSDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- **Champion Health Joins Forces with Child Safety Network to Deliver Unprecedented Health, Safety, and Financial Benefits for The American Work Force and Their Families and Pets.**Champion Health, provider of the innovative CHAMP Plan™, is proud to announce its role as a Major National Sponsor of the Child Safety Network™ (CSN) — America’s trusted leader in protecting children for over 35 years.This powerful alliance unites two missions: safeguarding the health and well-being of employees and families, while advancing CSN’s nationwide efforts to protect children from child abuse, abduction, injury, exploitation, and violence — all at no cost to employees from CSN and with significant low-cost or no-cost financial advantages for businesses from Champion Health.The CHAMP Plan™ leverages existing federal tax laws to provide W-2 employees with meaningful health benefits while in most cases increasing take-home pay and boosting company profits through FICA tax savings.Former Colorado State Senator and CSN’s 2019 Man of the Year, Don Coram, emphasized the accessibility and power of this initiative:“Small businesses can benefit just like major corporations. It costs nothing to explore, yet the potential to protect children and strengthen companies is enormous.”Since 1989, CSN has led the nation in preventing child abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation (trafficking). Now, through this partnership, every W-2 employee who enrolls in the CHAMP Plan™ triggers a monthly contribution from Champion Health to CSN’s Technology Fund — accelerating development of AI-powered, location-based tools to protect school buses, students, and campuses, and enabling more rapid response for school emergencies, missing child cases, and human trafficking threats. The ambitious goal is to enroll 100,000 W-2 employees, generating nearly $72 million in technology funding over three years, providing free safety resources to schools, families, and communities nationwide.“We’re calling on corporate America to be part of this solution,” said Ward Leber, CSN Founder and Chairman. “Enrolling employees in the CHAMP Plan™ doesn’t replace existing benefits — it adds high-value coverage while fueling the largest private-sector child protection effort in history.”The CHAMP Plan™ offers unlimited virtual primary care, mental health support, preventive services, and prescription access — reducing costs, improving workforce health, and aligning with CSN’s mission to protect both children and the communities they grow up in.Stephanie Duckworth, CSN President and a member of the Wampanoag Tribe, highlighted the impact for marginalized communities, saying — “Native American women and girls face shocking rates of violence and trafficking. This partnership offers a real, scalable way for businesses to protect their own employees while standing up for vulnerable families everywhere.”To explore how your business can help protect children, save money, and improve employee benefits, visit http://www.CSN.org/Champ to schedule a confidential consultation and receive a customized proposal. Call 800-906-6901 Ext 10 or e-mail our media contacts:Champion Health — info@ChampPlan.comChild Safety Network — Leandra.Backner@CSN.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.