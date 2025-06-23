Sprouting Gear Inc. Introduces Breakthrough Hydroponic Fodder System, Revolutionizing Feedlot Efficiency

U.S. cattle inventory trends from 1981 to 2025, with herd size falling to 86.7 million. Daily, monthly, and annual production capacity for Sprouting Gear’s vertical farming systems.

Sprouting Gear launches 9-day hydroponic fodder system, cutting feed costs, land use, and water by up to 95%—built for feedlots facing climate strain.

We’re giving ranchers a tool that works with nature—not against it. Our system grows fresh, nutrient-rich barley fodder in just nine days using minimal resources, directly adjacent to feedlots.” — Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprouting Gear, a pioneer in sustainable livestock feed technologies , today announced the official launch of its proprietary hydroponic barley fodder system designed to transform cattle feedyards. The revolutionary three-stage, climate-controlled system offers a near-zero carbon, drought-proof alternative to traditional feed crops, while slashing land, CO2 and water use by up to 95%.“Traditional feed production is failing to keep up with climate stress, water scarcity, and rising input costs,” said Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear. “We’re giving ranchers a tool that works with nature—not against it. Our system grows fresh, nutrient-rich barley fodder in just nine days using minimal resources, directly adjacent to feedlots.”Sprouting Gear’s hydroponic system eliminates the need for tractors and long-haul feed transportation. By producing feed on-site, ranchers dramatically reduce fuel and labor expenses while increasing cattle growth rates and health outcomes. The fodder, packed with natural probiotics and digestive enzymes, enhances traditional feeds such as alfalfa, hay, and corn silage—offering superior nutrition and digestion.The system is available under a flexible licensing model, allowing ranchers to lease as many production units as needed, with scalable expansion options. With feed costs increasingly volatile due to climate impacts and water shortages, Sprouting Gear is enabling cattle operations to gain independence and resilience.“Water is the new oil in agriculture,” said Pluss. “And Sprouting Gear is leading the charge to use less of it.”Sprouting Gear’s innovation comes at a critical time, as U.S. cattle herd sizes reach historic lows and new AI infrastructure developments begin competing with farmers for scarce water resources. The company’s solution offers not only cost savings, but a future-proofed model for food production in the age of environmental disruption.“The massive amount of water usage by data centers to cool their servers operated by Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon remains largely unrecognized by the agricultural community. Prime location for data centers is the same hot, dry inland location preferred for cattle feedlots, and they are often sharing the same aquifers and rivers for water," said Pluss.To learn more, visit www.sproutinggear.com or contact info@sproutinggear.com

