New Hard Rock Release by Lightnin' Stik - 'Betcha' Know' is Due Out This Week

Cover art for the new release "Betcha' Know." Cover art for the previous release, "She Hocs to It." Photo of Lightnin' Stik

Lightnin' Stik Releases New Rock Single This Week - "Betcha' Know," Available Everywhere Music Streams

With, 'Betcha' Know,' we hope to continue our success and reach even more listeners with this newest song” — Rick Williams

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard rock band, Lightnin' Stik, is releasing their highly anticipated single, "Betcha' Know." Known for their high energy and electrifying music, the band is very excited to share their latest creation with the world.

The new single, "Betcha' Know", is a powerful and dynamic track that showcases the band's signature sound. With heavy guitar riffs, pounding drums, and powerful vocals, the song is sure to be a hit among hard rock fans.

Lightnin' Stik has been making waves in the music industry by serving up high-octane cocktail blends of hard rock music and the band's previous release, "She Hocs to It," has boosted their loyal fan base numbers in several locations. "With, 'Betcha' Know,' we hope to continue our success and reach even more listeners with this newest song," says Rick Williams, front man for the band.

The single will be available on all major streaming platforms and can also be downloaded with its cover art on the band's website beginning on June 15th, 2025. "Betcha' Know" is set to be a game-changer in the hard rock scene and is a must-listen for all music lovers. Stay tuned for the release of "Betcha' Know" and be prepared to rock out with all Lightnin' Stik's upcoming releases.

