Lawn 316 Brings Quality Lawn Care and Lawn Mowing to Wichita, KS - While Donating 31.6% of Profits to Local Nonprofits

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new lawn care company in Wichita is redefining how homeowners and real estate investors maintain their yards - by turning everyday mowing services into an opportunity for community transformation. Lawn 316 offers top-tier lawn mowing in Wichita while donating 31.6% of all profits to nonprofits serving the Wichita area.“Raising funds for a nonprofit is never easy, especially for organizations that serve the overlooked and forgotten,” said founder David Phillips. “But nearly every homeowner, business owner and property manager already spends money on lawn care. So we asked: What if you could support local nonprofits without spending a single dollar more than you already do? That idea became Lawn 316.”With a reputation for dependable, affordable, and high-quality mowing services, Lawn 316 provides weekly, bi-weekly and one-time lawn mowing in East Wichita , Andover and Bel Aire, with free estimates available across the region. Before-and-after photos showcasing their work, as well as customer reviews, can be found at www.lawn316.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/lawn316.“Our nonprofit focuses on the forgotten,” Phillips said. “By creating Lawn 316, we wanted to help support that mission along with other nonprofits in a sustainable way. We hope more businesses in Wichita will adopt this kind of model.”Lawn 316 was founded by David Phillips, a successful entrepreneur who previously built and sold a leading digital marketing firm. Phillips later launched Brand 316, a Christian prison ministry committed to helping incarcerated men prepare for reentry through spiritual development, life skills, and one-on-one mentorship. The nonprofit works closely with inmates for even years before their release, ensuring they are equipped for the difficult road ahead. Lawn 316 helps financially support this mission and other local charities.It is more than just a lawn care service - it's a movement to change how people view everyday transactions. By transforming a routine service into a source of social good, the company is proving that local businesses can create measurable impact without compromising quality. The concept has quickly gained attention from both residential homeowners and commercial property managers alike.As the company expands, the goal remains clear: deliver exceptional service while directing profits toward ministries and nonprofits making a difference. The 31.6% profit donation is not a temporary pledge - it is a permanent part of Lawn 316’s operating structure, ensuring long-term support for charitable organizations across Wichita and Kansas.The name 'Lawn 316' is a nod to both the company’s commitment to giving (31.6%) and to John 3:16 - a foundational verse that underscores its spiritual foundation. This blend of practical service and spiritual mission makes Lawn 316 a unique and inspiring model for others to follow.Whether maintaining a family home or managing multiple rental properties, customers who choose Lawn 316 can expect both excellent results and a chance to give back without paying anything extra.Customers of Lawn 316 consistently highlight the company's prompt communication, clean work and dedication to detail. Many have expressed appreciation for finding a reliable lawn mowing company whose mission aligns with their own values. The company’s strong online presence, transparent pricing and consistent customer satisfaction have helped build a loyal and growing client base throughout the greater Wichita area.In a time when trust and integrity matter more than ever, Lawn 316 offers a refreshing alternative to larger, impersonal service providers. The team prides itself on building relationships with its clients, understanding their needs, and ensuring that every yard reflects the same care and attention they bring to their mission.Contact:Lawn 316Call or Text: (316) 830-8144Email: david@lawn316.comWebsite: www.lawn316.com Facebook: facebook.com/lawn316

