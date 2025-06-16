Efficient Mobility Could Also Improve Energy Consumption: Alfredo Del Mazo Maza

Sustainable mobility is not just about minimizing environmental impact. It must also be economically and socially viable.” — Alfredo Del Mazo Maza

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent decades, energy efficiency has become a key priority for countries aiming to lead the implementation of the 2030 Agenda to address climate change.According to public policy expert Alfredo Del Mazo Maza , energy efficiency should also be a central consideration in discussions about urban mobility and sustainability in cities.At its core, energy efficiency refers to reducing the consumption of fossil fuels—one of the leading contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.However, Del Mazo Maza emphasizes the importance of also exploring other benefits, such as economic savings, improvements to public health, and overall quality of life, all while advancing the broader goal of energy transition.Data from the International Energy Agency suggests that adopting clean technologies in the transportation sector could reduce fossil fuel consumption by approximately 25% by 2030, resulting in an estimated annual reduction of 1.2 gigatons of CO₂ emissions.“Urban mobility is at the heart of ecological transformation,” Del Mazo Maza stated. “Investing in efficient transportation systems not only reduces environmental impact but also allows for significant economic savings.”The former governor and experienced public policy advisor also noted that investments in modern public transit and infrastructure for active mobility—such as bike lanes and pedestrian zones—are not only steps toward decarbonization but also directly contribute to public health and well-being.“Sustainable mobility is not just about minimizing environmental impact,” he added, “it must also be economically and socially viable.”Research indicates that integrated mobility strategies can reduce traffic congestion by up to 40% in densely populated areas. These findings, based on urban planning and economic analyses, highlight the strong link between optimized transportation systems and broader social and economic benefits.“Smart mobility policy is essential to advancing the energy transition. Building integrated transit networks and encouraging the use of renewable energy lays the foundation for cities that are more efficient, resilient, and livable,” Del Mazo Maza said.He also noted that implementing comprehensive mobility measures could lead to significant cost savings—in some megacities, more than 500 million pesos annually—by addressing inefficiencies in energy consumption.“With a focus on innovation, integration, and social responsibility, the shift toward clean transportation systems becomes a key strategy for enhancing urban quality of life. Investing in smart mobility not only reduces environmental impact but also strengthens local economies and creates a more viable future for the next generations,” Del Mazo Maza concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.