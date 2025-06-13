UNESCO and Plastic Odyssey Join Forces to Tackle Plastic Pollution in Marine World Heritage Sites

UNESCO and Plastic Odyssey have announced a new strategic partnership to address the escalating crisis of plastic pollution threatening marine World Heritage sites. The collaboration was unveiled during the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, with the support of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Covering more than 2 million km²—an area comparable to the size of South Africa—marine ecosystems inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List are among the most ecologically significant on the planet. These sites harbour over 10% of all known marine species, safeguard one-third of marine species at risk of extinction, and store 15% of the world’s blue carbon in their seagrasses, tidal marshes and mangroves. Despite their vital ecological role, these exceptional environments are increasingly impacted by the global plastic pollution crisis.

Plastic pollution is a global crisis that affects oceans and coastlines worldwide, with waste often carried across vast distances by ocean currents, washing up even in the most remote and protected marine areas. To confront this challenge, UNESCO and Plastic Odyssey are joining forces to implement targeted operations that include plastic waste removal, the development of sustainable, community-based recycling initiatives, and scientific data collection to better understand and combat the problem.

© UNESCO x Plastic Odyssey : United Against Plastic Pollution

The cooperation agreement, signed on 10 June 2025, builds on the success of a pioneering mission carried out in 2024 on Henderson Island, a remote UNESCO World Heritage site in the South Pacific. Despite its isolation, the island is burdened by significant plastic accumulation. During the expedition, over 9 tonnes of plastic waste were recovered and transformed—an effort that demonstrated both the magnitude of the crisis and the feasibility of impactful solutions.

“This new partnership enables UNESCO and Plastic Odyssey to work together to reduce plastic pollution in World Heritage marine sites. Through these expeditions, we will also promote the development of sustainable recycling chains that benefit local and Indigenous communities.” Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO

The next operation will take place at Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, another remote UNESCO World Heritage site facing increasing plastic accumulation. In October 2025, an expert team will carry out a preliminary mission to assess the situation on the ground—mapping plastic accumulation, testing removal methods, and developing scientific monitoring protocols. The results of this mission will inform a series of larger-scale cleanup efforts planned to begin in 2026.

“This marks a turning point in the fight against ocean plastic pollution. For the first time, we are uniting our efforts with UNESCO to launch cleanup missions in some of the world’s most treasured and isolated marine sanctuaries.” Simon Bernard, co-founder and President of Plastic Odyssey

Bridging science, innovation and community engagement, this partnership reflects UNESCO’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding marine World Heritage and fostering ocean resilience in the face of mounting environmental pressures.

About Plastic Odyssey:

Plastic Odyssey is a global NGO dedicated to combating plastic pollution through practical, locally driven solutions. Since 2022, its eponymous vessel has traveled across the world’s oceans, promoting small-scale recycling initiatives in coastal regions most affected by plastic waste.

For more information, visit: https://plasticodyssey.org