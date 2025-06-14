Unvaccinated individuals should contact their healthcare provider and monitor for symptoms

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) report that a person with measles visited Boston from June 7 through June 8. BPHC and DPH are working with local partners to identify and notify those who may have been exposed. Unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Unvaccinated exposed individuals also need to avoid public places (e.g. school, work, public transit, stores) and monitor for symptoms for 21 days (through June 29, 2025).

Measles vaccination is 93%-97% effective in preventing measles and protecting against severe disease. In Suffolk County, 94% of children have been fully vaccinated against measles, according to DPH data. Vaccinated individuals are at low risk for contracting measles.

The person visited several places in Boston while infectious. Any individuals who spent time in the following locations at the specific dates and times may have been exposed to measles:

Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel (including restaurants in the hotel) between 5:30pm on Saturday, June 7 and 1:30pm on Sunday, June 8

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston between 1:00pm and 6:30pm on Sunday, June 8

Logan Airport Terminal C between 5:00pm and 11:15pm on Sunday, June 8

On June 8, the person then flew on JetBlue flight 639 to Miami on a flight that departed at 9:12pm. BPHC and DPH are working with the CDC to identify and notify passengers who may have been exposed. As BPHC and DPH collect more information, they will notify the public and individuals directly.

“This case of measles highlights the importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine to protect ourselves and our community. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Children should receive the vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again before kindergarten to ensure strong immunity. Children who are at least 6 months old who are traveling internationally should receive an early dose of vaccine before traveling. It is never too late for children or adults to get the measles vaccine and for the vaccine to be effective, even if they are past the age recommended by doctors.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that begins with flu-like symptoms, including cough, high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body. Measles easily spreads when someone with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can also spread if people touch surfaces or items with the virus within 2 hours after the infected person was in the area. Measles infection can occur 7-21 days after direct or indirect contact with another person with measles.

The Boston Public Health Commission routinely and actively prepares for measles exposure in Boston. Ongoing work includes working with schools to make sure children are vaccinated, partnering with hospitals and health care providers, and maintaining updated operational plans in case of exposure. BPHC also has highly skilled nurses who have experience providing case monitoring and contract tracing for measles.

BPHC and DPH urge all those who do not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. For the latest information and guidance, visit boston.gov/measles. Healthcare providers who suspect measles should call their local health department or Massachusetts DPH at 617-983-6800 immediately for recommendations and testing guidance.