Laos: Seminar for armed forces reaffirms importance of humanitarian law

Organized by our regional delegation in Bangkok, Thailand, in partnership with the LPAF on 15 and 16 May 2025, the seminar “IHL: Refreshing our understanding, charting the way forward” offered a space for open and constructive dialogue on strengthening the knowledge and practical application of humanitarian law. Anchored in a shared commitment to the protection of civilians, the event renewed the partnership with LPAF after it was paused because of COVID-19.

Around 25 officers of the LPAF attended the event and discussed complex legal and operational issues, including the difference between the law enforcement and conduct of hostilities paradigms, protection of civilians in armed conflict, command responsibility and evolving legal considerations of new technologies in warfare. The discussions also included case studies to gauge the understanding of IHL.

Our team, comprising legal and military advisers with regional expertise, led the sessions with technical inputs and in-depth discussions on the latest developments in humanitarian law.