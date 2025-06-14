The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Fire Ban Revised to Allow the Use of All Terrain Vehicles and Utility Terrain Vehicles

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 13, 2025

Effective as of 5 p.m. on June 13, 2025, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has revised the provincial fire ban to allow the use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) in all areas of the province.

"Due to favourable weather conditions, we are seeing reduced risk for fire starts caused by ATVs and UTVs," SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said. "We ask that ATV/UTV users stay away from the active fire lines to ensure personal safety and safety of crews."

The provincial fire ban remains in effect, and continues to prohibit any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the area north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River.

As of 3:30 p.m., there are 19 active wildfires in the province. To date, Saskatchewan has had 259 wildfires, which is 84 more than the previous year at this time. The wildfire five-year average in Saskatchewan to date is 148.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

People can find an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips at saskpublicsafety.ca.

A list of fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found here.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

