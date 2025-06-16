Historical Drama Meets Gritty Suspense in Call Me Charlie, the New Novel by Lisa Lynn

JOSHUA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Call Me Charlie, author Lisa Lynn delivers a riveting blend of historical fiction, mystery, and feminist grit. Set in late 19th-century New York, the novel follows Charlotte “Charlie” Smith, a trailblazing young doctor called home to find her father dead under suspicious circumstances. As she faces down greed, corruption, and deadly ambition, Charlie must uncover the truth behind her father’s death while defending her rightful inheritance and her future in medicine.The fictional town of Shady is the backdrop for a story rich in period detail and emotional depth. Yet the challenges Charlie endures are grounded in real historical struggles—from societal resistance to women in the medical profession to the grim realities of power, property, and betrayal. Charlie’s journey is one of intellect, courage, and moral resolve, and she is flanked by an ensemble of loyal allies and formidable adversaries, each adding layers of tension and humanity to the story.Lynn’s novel is both a suspenseful page-turner and a heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women who paved the way for future generations in medicine and beyond. With compelling characters and an escalating mystery that leads to harrowing confrontations, Call Me Charlie is a stirring testament to resilience, justice, and the enduring fight for what’s right.For readers who love strong female leads, historical drama, and stories of defiant courage, Call Me Charlie is not to be missed.Call Me Charlie by Lisa Lynn is now available in print and digital formats at leading online bookstores.For media inquiries or review copies, please contactAbout the AuthorLisa Lynn is originally from northeastern Indiana and now resides in Texas. She brings a rich blend of real-world experience and imaginative storytelling to her work. A lifelong reader, she transitioned from turning pages to writing her own, drawing from a diverse background that includes work as an EMT and studies in forensic science. Her firsthand knowledge of emergency response and investigative procedures adds a layer of authenticity to her narratives, while her love of travel and discovery fuels her creativity. With retirement on the horizon, Lynn looks forward to new destinations and storylines. Call Me Charlie reflects her passion for strong characters, historical intrigue, and tales of courage.

