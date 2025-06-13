Whitehouse, Husted Lead Bipartisan Bill to Boost American Nuclear Energy

“By making it easier to safely recycle spent nuclear fuel, we can reduce nuclear waste, lower energy costs, and further America’s longstanding global leadership in nuclear energy,” said the EPW Ranking Member

Washington, D.C. – Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Jon Husted (R-Ohio), along with Reps. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) and Scott Peters (D-Calif.), introduced the Nuclear REFUEL Act. This bipartisan, bicameral legislation would simplify licensing requirements for nuclear recycling facilities in order to increase nuclear energy production in the U.S.

“More zero-emission nuclear power can help meet our growing energy demand while strengthening our energy independence and national security. By making it easier to safely recycle spent nuclear fuel, we can reduce nuclear waste, lower energy costs, and further America’s longstanding global leadership in nuclear energy. I’m pleased to co-lead another bipartisan, bicameral nuclear bill to support U.S. clean energy dominance,” said Whitehouse.

“Ohioans need reliable and affordable energy sources, and America’s national and economic security depends on onshoring and expanding energy production. The Nuclear REFUEL Act would inject additional sustainable energy options into our economy by expanding clean nuclear energy production here at home. I am proud to lead this bill because it would give our homes and businesses more of those choices,” said Husted.

“It’s important that we make it easier to produce more energy in this country—not less. The Nuclear REFUEL Act will streamline nuclear regulatory licensing and increase investment of nuclear energy right here in the United States, helping to unleash American energy. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan solution with my colleague, Rep. Peters, so we can get back on track to establishing American energy dominance,” said Latta.

“We must find a way to recycle nuclear fuel to reduce nuclear waste and make nuclear power more economically viable. Right now, nuclear operators are not allowed to recycle and reuse spent fuel responsibly, but our bill will change that by creating a regulatory pathway to allow the practice. While we work toward a permanent long-term solution to nuclear waste storage and disposal, proposals like this will help us safely utilize nuclear waste,” said Peters.

“With this bill, Congress is stepping up in a bipartisan way to provide solutions for fuel availability for advanced reactors and for used fuel management. This helps accelerate the deployment and adoption of clean energy powered by advanced fission technologies. The changes proposed in this legislation will facilitate efficient NRC licensing for facilities that recycle used nuclear fuel and produce fuel for advanced reactors. Domestic recycling of used nuclear fuel also enhances the supply chain resilience and security of nuclear fuel for advanced nuclear power plants, like Oklo's powerhouse, securing America’s future of clean energy abundance,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo Inc.

“For decades, the United States government has failed to provide a meaningful solution for what to do with spent nuclear fuel. Technology currently exists to recycle the roughly 95% of spent nuclear fuel’s remaining energy generation capability to refuel nuclear reactors, and as a country we should do so. Recycling will help secure our domestic nuclear fuel supply and help alleviate the massive cost that onsite storage has burdened American taxpayers with for far too long. USNIC commends Senator Husted for introducing the Nuclear REFUEL Act and encourages the [S]enate to act swiftly to move this legislation forward,” said the United States Nuclear Industry Council.

Background:

Nuclear fuel recycling technology, known as pyroprocessing, creates a uranium- transuranic (U/TRU) fuel. Advanced reactors can use this fuel to generate electricity, which reduces the waste that accumulates after energy plants consume nuclear fuel.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) policies do not provide a clear regulatory pathway for how the NRC should license recycling facilities. The NRC can license such facilities under 10 CFR Part 50 or 10 CFR Part 70.

Part 50 is used for licensing nuclear reactors but does not address the process of recycling nuclear fuel. Part 70 involves a single-step, quicker licensing process designed for fuel cycle facilities. In particular, Part 70 governs how uranium enrichment and fuel fabrication facilities become licensed. Licensing recycling facilities under Part 70 would make the process of recycling U/TRU fuel more efficient, as this licensing process would eliminate extra steps and thereby streamline the practice of nuclear recycling.

The Nuclear REFUEL Act would deliver legislative clarity for licensing plants that can recycle U/TRU fuel by bringing them under the authority of Part 70. As a result, the bill would increase America’s speed of recycling and ability to recycle nuclear fuel and equip the economy with additional sustainable energy options.