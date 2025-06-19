Steak Prices, Sustainability & the Sprouting Gear Solution: A New Model for American Cattle Feeding

Livestock production uses 80% of global agricultural land but delivers only 17% of total calorie supply. U.S. cattle inventory has dropped by over 34% since 1975, despite increasing population and protein demand. U.S. population has grown from 216 million in 1975 to 336 million today—while cattle inventories have declined.

Sprouting Gear’s low-cost hydroponic feed system helps ranchers fight high beef prices with less water, land, and fuel.

You can’t solve a price problem without solving the input problem. We’re bringing stability back to a broken system.” — Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With beef prices hitting record highs and cattle herds shrinking nationwide, Sprouting Gear Inc. is offering a powerful, systems-level solution to one of agriculture’s most urgent challenges: how to feed cattle affordably and sustainably in an era of climate stress, water scarcity, and economic volatility.“Everyone’s asking why steak costs so much,” said Paul Pluss, Founder and CEO of Sprouting Gear. “But the real story starts long before the grocery store. It starts at the feedyard—and the costs and constraints ranchers are up against.”The Hidden Drivers Behind High Meat Prices:- Feed costs now make up over 70% of cattle production expenses- U.S. cattle inventory has dropped by 34% since 1975 due to rising costs, water shortages, and land loss- Climate extremes and aquifer depletion have disrupted traditional feed crop production- Global grain markets and fuel prices drive volatility that ranchers can’t control Sprouting Gear’s response is a paradigm shift : a hydroponic feed system that empowers producers to grow fresh, high-quality barley fodder on-site, with 95% less water, land, and fuel.A New Cost Model for Feedyards- Grows up to 19 pounds of fresh feed in 9 days- Reduces feed production costs by 30–60% on average- No tractors, irrigation, or long-distance trucking needed- The licensing model allows ranchers to build scalable systemsBetter for Cattle, Better for ConsumersBarley fodder produced in Sprouting Gear systems is high in moisture, enzymes, and live nutrients—improving digestibility, feed conversion, and animal health. That translates into faster weight gain, lower medical costs, and more efficient use of resources—ultimately stabilizing supply and improving affordability for consumers.“You can’t solve a price problem without solving the input problem,” said Pluss. “We’re bringing stability back to a broken system.”A Solution That Pays for ItselfSprouting Gear system potential cost savings that exceed their monthly loan or lease payments—even before considering the potential for state and federal conservation grants, water-saving incentives, or carbon offset revenue.“This is more than a feed innovation,” said Pluss. “It’s an economic lifeline for the ranching industry.”About Sprouting Gear Inc.Sprouting Gear is leading the next generation of feed technology with its vertical, climate-controlled hydroponic barley fodder system. Designed to cut environmental impact and operating costs by up to 95%, the system helps ranchers feed cattle more sustainably—without sacrificing performance, scale, or resilience. Discover how Sprouting Gear can help stabilize your operation at www.sproutinggear.com or contact info@sproutinggear.com

Why Steak Prices Are So High | The Hidden Crisis in U.S. Cattle Farming

