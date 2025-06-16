S&PAA Launches New Education Series to Remove Barriers to Treatment & Recovery

S&PAA Launches Its First Curriculum in Partnership with AAPP to Advance Knowledge of Clozapine and Clozapine Management with Elimination of the REMS Program

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday, the FDA announced the final steps in eliminating the Clozapine Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) regulations by modifying the labeling to reflect their February 24, 2025, decision to eliminate the REMS program. Terminating REMS is expected to help patients more easily access clozapine and marks a pivotal moment for schizophrenia treatment—but without swift and widespread education, patients may still face unnecessary barriers to accessing this important medication.

To address this urgent gap, the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance (S&PAA) announced today the upcoming development of “A New Era in Clozapine Management”, a set of clinical, evidence-based courses designed to provide rapid education and appropriate dispensing guidance for clozapine. The partnership is in collaboration with the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP). The revocation of bloodwork monitoring and other administrative requirements is a direct result of S&PAA’s advocacy. Now, S&PAA has mobilized an education initiative to help clinicians lower treatment barriers by leveraging the increased flexibility in prescribing this medication for treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

S&PAA Chief Executive Officer, Gordon Lavigne, said the advocacy that catalyzed this change represented the many voices from our community. “Navigating treatment for schizophrenia is incredibly challenging. We're thrilled to launch our first in a series of educational programs to address and access effective care and treatment outcomes.”

Michelle Geier, a psychiatric pharmacist and President of AAPP, also weighed in. “Clozapine is a life-saving medication for those living with schizophrenia, but many clinicians have not received training on this medication nor managed and monitored patients on clozapine. This curriculum offering on clozapine is a huge step forward in ensuring that health care professionals have access to the information needed to save and improve patient lives.”

However, confusion among prescribers and pharmacists could stall this progress. Many may hesitate to prescribe or dispense the medication due to lingering misconceptions about safety protocols and/or lack of experience with clozapine. Without clear guidance, outdated caution could continue to limit patient access—despite the FDA’s decisive action.

The “A New Era in Clozapine Management” curriculum is an educational series developed in collaboration with AAPP. It builds on S&PAA’s broader educational mission, which includes comprehensive toolkits, national webinars, and many tailored resources to support everyone impacted by schizophrenia and psychosis—from individuals living with schizophrenia and related disorders to caregivers and the clinical professionals who support them.



Launching in the fall, the community-sponsored modules will be available at no cost on the AAPP website and will be approved for pharmacy (ACPE) and medical credit (ACCME). Sign up now to stay tuned this summer for updates and opportunities to provide input.

“There has never been a more important time to reintroduce clozapine with clarity and confidence,” said Michael Brisbin, an S&PAA advocate with lived experience of schizophrenia. “This medication put me on the path to recovery. Together, we’re closing the knowledge gap and opening doors to better care.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.