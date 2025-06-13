Must-Try Spokane Restaurants

Visiting Spokane this summer? We’ve got your food plans covered. From brunch to burgers, our admissions team rounded up their favorite local restaurants. Discover the must-try restaurants that Spokane has to offer!

Alexa Gaske – De Leon's

With several locations around Spokane, including one walking distance from campus, De Leon's is a great place to enjoy yummy Mexican food. Depending on the season, nothing beats their enchiladas or a warm bowl of pozole. If you like spice, be sure to ask for their spicy deep red salsa!

Becky Doyle – The Yards Bruncheon

The Yards Bruncheon is my go-to spot for brunch here in Spokane! The menu is packed with all-day brunch dishes, but nothing beats the Yards Benedict—perfectly poached eggs, rich hollandaise, and a crispy English muffin that never disappoints. The cozy, retro vibe makes it the perfect place to catch up with friends. Whether you're a local or visiting for a college tour, this spot is a must-try!

Becky Stockton – Izumi Sushi & Asian Bistro

Izumi Sushi is a favorite in my household. Funny thing is, I don't even like sushi! But my husband raves about all their rolls. Personally, I love the bento boxes (salmon teriyaki is my fave) and all their entrees and appetizers are amazing as well. They just did a huge renovation so the vibes are immaculate too.

Brittany van Blaricom – Seng's Asian BBQ

Seng’s was a food truck with a friendly staff that served exceptional food. The cuisine they offered was Asian-Fusion, which is rather abundant across the U.S. However, their unique flavors and my positive experience with their team left a lasting impression. I found myself eagerly anticipating the next event where I could enjoy their food, but unfortunately, I didn’t see them again. Last year, the team made the decision to sell their food truck and open a restaurant — Spokane’s first All-You-Can-Eat Asian BBQ spot. Since the restaurant isn’t set to open until late spring or early summer 2025, I haven't had the chance to visit yet, but I'm really looking forward to it when they finally open!

Carie Weeks – Bruncheonette

Just a short walk up Monroe Street from downtown, Bruncheonette is a delicious, creative, and woman- and BIPOC-owned breakfast and brunch place. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as takeout, and have some of the friendliest and most attentive staff around. I highly recommend the vegan breakfast tacos, along with the cinnamon granola and Greek yogurt. Everyone raves about their coffee in reviews, but, since I only drink tea, I have to say, it is delicious as well. Do note: they automatically add a service charge to the bill so that they can split the tips between front and back of house staff more equitably. If you get lucky, you may run into their gourmet food truck (Couple of Chefs) somewhere around the city.

Claire Silva – Molé

If you're craving Mexican food, I love Molé. Located in Kendall Yards, it a great location to see the Spokane Falls, walk the Centennial Trail, and grab ice cream at The Scoop afterwards.

Levi Garcia-Morales – Mustard Seed

If you're looking for a cozy spot to eat Pan-Asian food, Mustard Seed is a great location to do so. Located in the Northtown Mall, the staff is super friendly and are very helpful to offfer recommendations on food and drinks. There is always a great variety of different and new dishes to try with fresh ingredients. It's also a great place too for birthday parties, corporate events, or just a night out with friends and family.

Lindsey Spencer – Midori Sushi

Midori Sushi is a small sushi restaurant in the Garland district. The owners are really kind, and their food is delicious every time we go. They have a great selection of rolls available, and my husband likes their teriyaki and bento as well!

Megan Baird – Skewers

Located in downtown, Skewers brings the street food of the Middle East to Spokane. Starting as a food truck in 2016 they expanded to a restaurant in 2023! I have yet to have an item there that isn't amazing! My personal favorite is their shawarma fries, herb fries topped with chicken and beef shawarma drizzled with taratour!

Sara Whelchel – The Mango Tree

This Indian restaurant is an absolute must! The Mango Tree has four Spokane locations, and the staff are super friendly and always willing to give recommendations. My personal favorite is their mango curry bowl with paneer!

Steve Keller – The Thrifty Scotsman

Mom and Pop burger dive with great burgers, fries, and shakes! The Thrifty Scotsman is a place that only the locals tend to know about, and you can even catch a great round of Pac-Man on one of their original arcades while you're waiting for your burgers. Don't forget the fry sauce!

Will DeKlotz – Kalico Kitchen

Kalico Kitchen is a Gonzaga-themed diner is quite the special place! With memorabilia scattered from GU Basketball history and very friendly staff, this is a great place to head to when you have a larger party for breakfast/brunch and are craving some delicious diner food.

Will Shoup – O'Doherty's Irish Grille

O'Doherty's is a venerable and down-to-earth Irish grill and pub. The walls are covered in dollar bills, and if you're willing to stand on the bar and serenade your fellow patrons, you can put your own buck on the wall. The food is hearty and traditional. My personal favorites are the Scotch Eggs and the Bangers and Mash. Shepherd's Pie and Fish and Chips are also can't-misses. Stop by for the raucous Saint Paddy's Day celebration or any normal night of the week for a laid-back Irish supper.