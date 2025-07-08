Caily's New App Offers Relief for Overwhelmed Caregivers

Caily is the all-in-one caregiving app built for families.

Co-founders Wynter Johnson and McKenna McCormick officially launched Caily, a new caregiving app born from their own challenging personal experiences.

We built Caily to bring clarity and connection to the chaos. It’s a system that helps families stay informed, stay close, and feel empowered to provide the best care they can.” — Wynter Johnson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-founders Wynter Johnson and McKenna McCormick officially launched Caily, a new caregiving app born from their own challenging personal experiences. After more than a year of research and development, the platform aims to simplify and support caregiving by offering tools for communication, medical coordination, and secure document storage. Motivated by the lack of effective solutions during their own caregiving journeys, they set out to create the all-in-one resource they had wished for.

According to The Guardian Life, U.S. caregivers provided an average of nine hours of care per week in 2020. By 2023, that number had surged to 26 hours. This sharp increase means many caregivers are balancing growing care responsibilities alongside other obligations like full-time work, often leading to stress, burnout, financial strain, and declines in both physical and mental health.

“To care for someone is love in action,” Caily Vice President & Co-Founder McKenna McCormick shares. “But families have so few resources, and no one tells you how hard it is until you’re in it. The moment something happens–one appointment, one diagnosis, one fall–you're thrown into crisis and can oftentimes feel helpless.”

The Caily app is built to make caregiving not only easier but also more connected and reassuring for families. At its heart are five powerful features that work together to streamline daily care:

1. Daily Check-Ins offer a simple way to monitor a loved one’s well-being with one-tap emotional and physical updates.

2. Caily Health allows users to track medications, symptoms, appointments, and electronic health records (EHR) in one organized location.

3. Caily Schedule makes it easy to coordinate care tasks, routines, and visits with a shared calendar across multiple family members or caregivers.

4. Caily Chat provides a secure space for real-time communication within a private Care Circle.

5. Caily Vault helps plan last wishes, and safely stores essential legal, medical, and insurance documents for instant access when needed.

These features are unified in a single app designed to reduce stress, eliminate confusion, and create peace of mind for those managing complex or long-term care.

“One reason caregiving can be so hard is that caregivers don’t have the right tools,” said Wynter Johnson, President & Co-Founder of Caily. “We built Caily to bring clarity and connection to the chaos. It’s a system that helps families stay informed, stay close, and feel empowered to provide the best care they can.”

Caily is designed for family and professional caregivers of aging adults, individuals with disabilities, and those needing additional care support. It’s also a critical tool for anyone planning ahead for life’s uncertainties. From managing doctors’ appointments and medications to storing end-of-life documents and coordinating with family members, most people rely on disconnected tools, such as spreadsheets and group texts.

Caily replaces the disorganization with a secure, easy-to-use digital hub that puts care and connection at the center. Caily is available now on desktop, smartphone, and tablet. Sign up today at www.Caily.com.

Caily is a caregiving app that helps families stay organized, connected, and supported during life’s most challenging moments. Founded by Wynter Johnson and McKenna McCormick, two women shaped by firsthand caregiving experiences, Caily offers tools for health tracking and coordination, secure communication, and essential document storage. Whether navigating aging, illness, or crisis, Caily brings clarity and calm to care with one easy-to-use app. Learn more at www.Caily.com.

