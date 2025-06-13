Governor Katie Hobbs and DPS Director Jeffrey Glover Issue Statements on Upcoming Protests

Phoenix, AZ –

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and Department of Public Safety Director Jeffrey Glover released statements on protests planned in Arizona this weekend, encouraging protesters to remain peaceful as they exercise their First Amendment rights:

“Arizonans have a right to peaceful assembly and protest, and I am fully committed to defending that right,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “However, that right does not extend to damaging property, committing violence, or rioting. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated. The State of Arizona is actively coordinating with local law enforcement and will be prepared to deploy resources as needed to ensure our communities remain safe, orderly and free from violence. I strongly urge protestors to remain peaceful and calm as they exercise their First Amendment right to make their voices heard. I’m thankful for the brave men and women at the Department of Public Safety who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and will be in close contact with the Department’s leadership throughout the weekend to ensure we are taking appropriate action to maintain peace in our state."

“The Department of Public Safety supports the right to peacefully protest,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “As potential demonstrations approach, we remind everyone: protest peacefully, respect property, and obey the law. Our role is to protect both public safety and constitutional rights."