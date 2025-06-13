Montgomery County’s Initiative to Enhance Transit Accessibility with Free Ride On Bus Service to be Featured on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” This Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, December 6 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Councilmember Fani-González will discuss her upcoming community town hall in Wheaton and Montgomery College representatives will highlight Spanish-Language Session on Enrollment, Programs and Financial Assistance

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Luisa Cardona, director of the Mid-County Regional Services Center in Montgomery County; Alondra Colindres Lagos, HVAC recruiter specialist at Montgomery College; and Karla Barahona, community engagement specialist for the Office of Advancement and Community Engagement at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, June 13 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will begin with special guest, District 6 Councilmember Natali Fani-Gonzalez, who will share details about the implementation of a zero-fare policy for all Ride On, Ride On ExtRa, Ride On Flex, and Flash buses, beginning Sunday, June 29, 2025. This policy expands on existing programs that already provide free rides to youth, seniors, people with disabilities, and Montgomery College students, made possible through the Council’s recent approval of the FY26 Operating Budget. The zero-fare initiative is part of a broader effort to improve transit accessibility and encourage more residents to use public transportation.

Councilmember Fani-González will also highlight her upcoming community town hall, scheduled for July 8 at 7 p.m. at the Montgomery County Planning Board Headquarters in Wheaton. The meeting will focus on transportation issues and urban development in Wheaton, aimed at enhancing residents’ quality of life.

The second segment will feature details about the free TGIF Summer Concert Series in Wheaton, beginning June 13 at Marian Fryer Town Plaza. Concerts run from 5 to 8 p.m., with live performances starting at 6:30 p.m. The series includes a diverse lineup of music genres, from blues and world music to reggae and Latin, with events scheduled through August 22.

The radio program will wrap up with an interview highlighting Montgomery College’s upcoming event, “Cafecito: Apoyando el Camino de sus Adolescentes en MC.” This Spanish-language session is designed to inform families about enrollment, academic programs, financial aid, and other educational opportunities available at Montgomery College. The event will be held on June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery College East County Education Center in Silver Spring.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

