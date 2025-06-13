Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on June 16, 2025

MARYLAND, June 13 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 13, 2025

Committees will review a regulation to revise the medical transport fee structure, legislation to limit unlicensed parties for profit and a zoning text amendment to update the public benefit system

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. to review Executive Regulation 14-25, Emergency Medical Services Transport Reimbursement Program.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The joint Economic Development (ECON) and PS Committee will meet at 9:45 a.m. to review Bill 13-25, Licensing and Regulations Generally - Picnics, Dances, Soirees, and Other Entertainment – Amendments.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-05, Development Standards - Optional Method Public Benefits.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Fani-González.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Executive Regulation 14-25, Emergency Medical Services Transport Reimbursement Program

Review: The PS Committee will review Executive Regulation 14-25, Emergency Medical Services Transport Reimbursement Program, which revises the existing fee structure for Emergency Medical Services Transport. The regulation increases rates for different transport types and introduces a new charge for mobile integrated health visits. The regulation supersedes Executive Regulation 6-20 and reflects changes necessary to ensure that billing rates keep pace with the rising cost of providing emergency services and remain aligned with insurance reimbursement practices.

Bill 13-25, Licensing and Regulations Generally - Picnics, Dances, Soirees, and Other Entertainment – Amendments

Review: The joint PS and ECON Committee will review Bill 13-25, Licensing and Regulations Generally - Picnics, Dances, Soirees, and Other Entertainment – Amendments, which would prohibit an unlicensed party for gain or profit to which the general public is admitted. The legislation would also increase the potential fines from a maximum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000 related to four existing violations for this type of activity: unpermitted commercial use in a residential zone; commercial parties; noise violations; unpermitted commercial use in a residential zone; and violations of recreation and entertainment use zoning. The bill would authorize these increased fines only when the violation is the result of unpermitted commercial house party activity.

The lead sponsors of Bill 13-25 are Councilmembers Luedtke and Friedson. Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Balcombe, Council President Kate Stewart, and Councilmembers Glass and Katz are cosponsors of the legislation.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-05, Development Standards - Optional Method Public Benefits

Review: The PHP Committee will review ZTA 25-05, Development Standards - Optional Method Public Benefits, which would update the public benefit system in the Commercial/Residential and Employment Zones. ZTA 25-05 would create a new optional method of public benefits using a tiered system that is more closely tied to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) than the prior point system, with categories that have been updated to align with County policy priorities.

The County has had a public benefits point system since 2010, which allows developers to receive additional approved density in exchange for providing certain public benefits in the Commercial/Residential and Employment Zones. In October 2024, the Planning Department completed an Incentive Zoning Update, which included recommendations designed to update the public benefits point system. The update takes into consideration recent County policies and initiatives, such as Thrive Montgomery 2050, the Climate Action Plan and implementation of the County’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Act.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

