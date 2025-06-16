aThingz Named 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award Recipient for Transformational Data Quality Innovations  

This award recognizes innovative case study-type projects that automate, optimize, streamline, and enhance the supply chain.

This award reinforces what we hear from our clients every day—data quality is not just a technical issue, it’s a strategic enabler.” — Kannan Ramachandran & Vijaya Neela

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain named aThingz as one of the winners of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects Award, for their transformational supply chain data quality innovation, ADQTM (aThingz Data Quality Tracking and Master Data Management) recognizing its powerful business outcomes, rapid ROI, and industry-first use of generative AI to drive measurable improvements in supply chain data quality.ADQTM is the first solution of its kind built specifically for supply chain and logistics operations—not just to identify data issues, but to fix them at the source, monitor quality continuously, and deliver long-term value. The platform addresses one of the most persistent and costly challenges in logistics and supply chain management: poor data quality, which leads to inefficiencies, increased costs, and missed opportunities.“This award reinforces what we hear from our clients every day—data quality is not just a technical issue, it’s a strategic enabler,” says Kannan Ramachandran and Vijaya Neela, founders of aThingz. “With ADQTM, we’ve reimagined what’s possible by blending intelligent automation with deep supply chain expertise. The result is a solution that delivers value in weeks—not months or years.”ADQTM combines robust governance with cutting-edge technology, including:-Generative AI-powered rules engine that suggests and automates data quality rules-Interactive AI chatbots and agents for real-time insights and remediation-Plug-and-play integration with Excel, CSV, PDF, JSON, APIs, and more-Instant visibility into pre- and post-fix data quality metrics-Domain-specific standards for locations, ports, packaging, and carriersUnlike traditional IT tools, ADQTM is a continuous, always-on, data quality management service designed with the business user in mind, offering an intuitive interface and eliminating the need for advanced technical skills.The impacts have been dramatic:A global automotive OEM improved data quality from 18% to 92% for logistics planning, increased asset utilization to 90%, and cut logistics spend by 18% within six weeks.A freight forwarder enhanced milestone visibility accuracy to 96%, reducing manual effort and improving operational efficiency.Each deployment of ADQTM is backed by aThingz’ proven methodology and continuous improvement framework, ensuring rapid time to value and sustainable performance gains."Many of today's supply chain companies are tasked with providing the utmost in visibility. Whether it's tracking reverse logistics, implementing financial software or upgrading sourcing solutions, collaborations and partnerships are what make supply chain projects a success. That's why it's important to celebrate those projects (and partnerships)," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.To learn more about how aThingz is transforming logistics with intelligent data management, contact info@athingz.com.About aThingzaThingz is a forward-thinking SCaaS company helping global enterprises optimize their supply chain and logistics operations through intelligent automation, data science, and AI-driven insights. Our mission is to enable better, faster decisions with clean, trustworthy data—every step of the way. https://www.athingz.com/ About Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveSupply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.Media ContactsMarina MayerEditor-In-ChiefFood Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executivemmayer@iron.markets

