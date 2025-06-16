A Pirate Goes to School by Maria Daniel Parris Is A Heartwarming Tale of Courage, Friendship, and Finding Your Voice

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Pirate Goes to School , the debut children’s book by retired vice-principal Maria Daniel Parris, is making waves as a tender and inspiring story that explores one of childhood’s most common yet challenging milestones: starting a new school.At the center of this whimsical story is Polly, a spirited young girl arriving at a brand-new school. But Polly speaks with a unique accent, one that her new classmates don’t understand—and they tease her for sounding like a pirate. Faced with isolation and uncertainty, Polly must summon the courage to stay true to herself while navigating unfamiliar waters in search of friendship and belonging.More than a playful tale, Polly’s journey mirrors the real-life experiences of countless children who face social and emotional challenges when entering new environments. With warmth and humor, the story highlights the power of resilience, empathy, and the support of caring adults.Author Maria Daniel Parris brings decades of educational insight to the pages of this meaningful picture book. A veteran educator and storyteller, she has worked with thousands of children, witnessing firsthand their creativity and courage when adapting to change. Her understanding of young learners is seamlessly woven into Polly’s adventure, making this story deeply relatable and uplifting.Ideal for children ages 4–8, A Pirate Goes to School is a gentle and empowering resource for families preparing for new beginnings. The book is a wonderful addition to classrooms and homes that celebrate inclusion, independence, and the growth mindset.AvailabilityA Pirate Goes to School by Maria Daniel Parris is now available in print and digital formats at major online bookstoresAbout the AuthorMaria Daniel Parris is a retired vice-principal and passionate storyteller based in Ontario, Canada. Over her fulfilling career in education—and while raising three children of her own—she developed a deep appreciation for the resilience and imagination of young minds. Today, she writes original stories designed to inspire children, support parents, and empower educators.

