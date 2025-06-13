Homeownership Fair to be held on Saturday, June 21 at Hadley Park

Published on June 12, 2025

In celebration of National Homeownership Month in June, the City of Miami will host a Homeownership Fair on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Charles Hadley Park’s Community Room. This event is designed to provide residents with valuable information and resources to help them prepare for homeownership.

The City’s Department of Housing and Community Development is partnering with the local non-profit Tacolcy Economic Development Corporation (TEDc) to host this free event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the basics of homebuying, explore available assistance programs, participate in workshops on key topics, and meet one-on-one with event partners—leaders in the local real estate sector.

Event partners set to be in attendance include: Aims Capital/Marc Home Loans, Banking Mortgage Services Corp., Centennial Mortgage, Chase, Citi, City National Bank, Key to Know Property Management, Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), Motto Mortgage, National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida, Regions, Self Help Credit Union, Sharp Title Solutions of Florida and True Rate Mortgage. The Office of Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King is an event sponsor.

The workshops will be held in a classroom setting. The workshop schedule is as follows:

10:15–10:35 a.m. – Getting Your Credit in Shape

10:45–11:05 a.m. – Preparing for Homeownership from a Counseling Agency

11:15–11:35 a.m. – Review of the City of Miami First-Time Homebuyer Program

11:45–12:05 p.m. – Tips from a Title Agent

Space is limited. Please register online by Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at https://MiamiHomeownershipFair2025.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 305-416-2080.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing special accommodations to participate should call 305-416-2096 no later than three business days prior to the event. TTY users may call via 711.