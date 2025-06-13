Jerry Brodsky Launches New Construction Law Firm After Decades of Industry-Leading Practice

Jerry Brodsky

Brodsky has launched Jerry Brodsky Legal , a boutique law firm focused exclusively on construction law and dispute resolution across the Americas.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned construction attorney Jerry Brodsky, long recognized for his leadership in guiding some of the most complex infrastructure projects in the Western Hemisphere, is embarking on a new professional chapter. Brodsky has launched Jerry Brodsky Legal , a boutique law firm focused exclusively on construction law and dispute resolution across the Americas.A Legacy of ExpertiseBrodsky’s legacy includes serving as a key legal architect behind the resolution that kept the Panama Canal expansion project on track—an achievement that earned him recognition as Top Dealmaker in International Finance by the Daily Business Review in 2015. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, Brodsky has spent decades advising clients across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, representing contractors, insurers, developers, and multinational stakeholders navigating high-stakes construction disputes."For years, I’ve had the privilege of advising clients through the legal dimensions of transformative projects—bridging cultures, jurisdictions, and technical disciplines. This new venture is about doing that work in a way that is even more agile, personal, and aligned with the evolving needs of the industry," said Brodsky.A Career Shaped by Happenstance and Global PerspectiveBrodsky’s story is one of both expertise and unexpected turns. Born and raised in Peru, he is the grandson of Eastern European Jewish immigrants who settled in Callao after a 1914 journey through the newly opened Panama Canal. Initially trained in Industrial Engineering at Lehigh University, Brodsky was set to return to Peru to work in his family’s textile business. However, political instability led his parents to relocate to Miami, shifting his path indefinitely.Following a successful eight-year tenure at Eastern Airlines, Brodsky witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of corporate bankruptcy—a reality that led him to study law at night while working full-time. His transition into construction law was, once again, a matter of circumstance: on his first day at a major Florida law firm, the head of litigation assigned him to the Construction Law department based on his engineering background—an area that would define his legal career for decades.A Florida Bar Board-Certified Specialist in Construction Law, Fellow of the American College of Construction Lawyers, and President-Elect of the Board of Directors of the Dispute Board Review Foundation, Brodsky holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University and a Juris Doctorate in Law, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami. His career spans megaprojects involving traditional and public-private financing models, dispute board adjudication in Central and South America, and resolution frameworks for global sporting events in Brazil.A New Firm for a New EraRecognized by Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA , and Who’s Who Legal, Brodsky is also a frequent speaker and writer on international construction law, procurement, and arbitration. With the launch of Jerry Brodsky Legal, he aims to return to direct collaboration, tailored counsel, and strategic legal solutions built on decades of global experience, serving all sectors of the construction and infrastructure industries.Industry Support for a Trusted Leader"Jerry has been a trusted and respected partner at P&A for many years. He and I have traveled and worked together in Latin America with our Latam law firm partners, and I have experienced firsthand how his linguistic, cultural, and legal skills have enabled him to lead clients to successful projects. I and all his partners at P&A wish Jerry great success as he enters this exciting opportunity," said Robert S. Peckar, founding partner of Peckar & Abramson, where Brodsky was a partner for 24 years.

