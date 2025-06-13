Concepto Capital Group and Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Transform Urban Luxury with Visions at Brickell Station

Daniel Dana, Robert Thorne, Federico Puppio

Visions at Brickell Station redefines urban living, powered by the visionary expertise of Concepto Capital Group and Concepto Taller de Arquitectura.

We design with the intention of shaping how people feel and live. At Visions at Brickell Station every detail invites residents to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings that is modern luxury” — Daniel Dana

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visions at Brickell Station, one of Miami’s most anticipated developments, marks a new chapter in elevated urban living — and at its heart lies the creative force of Concepto Capital Group and Concepto Taller de Arquitectura.With a portfolio that spans Mexico, the U.S., and beyond, Concepto Capital Group continues to shape modern real estate through its commitment to timeless design, architectural innovation, and intelligent development. Their latest contribution to Miami’s skyline is more than a hospitality concept, it’s a destination where form, function, and philosophy converge.Where Architecture Becomes experiencedLed by visionaries Daniel Dana Roffe and Alberto Dana, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura has crafted the interiors of Visions at Brickell Station to do more than impress — they evoke. Every space is conceived as a multisensory experience, reflecting a language of calm, balance, and sophistication. Natural materials, immersive textures, and seamless transitions between public and private areas create an environment of understated elegance.“We design with the intention of shaping how people feel and live,” shares Daniel Dana. “At Visions at Brickell Station, every detail invites residents to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings — that is modern luxury.”A Signature of Innovation and WellnessConcepto’s approach is aligned with today’s most compelling lifestyle values: wellness, connectivity, and sustainability. The interior architecture supports the development’s hospitality-forward vision, while infusing it with residential warmth. Whether it’s through ambient lighting, mindful circulation, or hand-selected finishes, the result is a cohesive design that enhances comfort and exclusivity.Positioned just minutes from Brickell City Centre and Coral Way, Visions at Brickell Station isn’t just a location — it’s an investment in elevated living. The project, which includes 110 Boutique Branded Hotel Residences, also presents a compelling option for global investors seeking both return and residency through programs like EB-5.A Decade of Design. A Global Vision.Founded in 2011, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura is more than a design studio. It is part of a vertically integrated group under Concepto Capital Group, which develops, designs, and manages real estate projects across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. With a reputation built on design integrity, transparency, and functionality, the firm’s work has earned international recognition.Daniel Dana, a trilingual architect and real estate strategist, complements his architectural background with an MBA from IPADE and studies at the London School of Economics, adding a layer of financial insight to every project. Alberto Dana, with a parallel trajectory in development and business, has an MBA in IPADE Business School Executive MBA (MEDEX)master’s in business management for Executives. This advanced business education complements his architectural background, enabling him to bridge the gap between design and real estate development effectively, brings experience in capital structuring and market positioning, enabling Concepto to lead projects from vision to execution.From high-end residences in Mexico City to visionary properties in South Florida, Concepto Capital Group continues to evolve, currently overseeing a pipeline of new developments in both the U.S. and Latin America. Each project reflects their enduring commitment to creating spaces that inspire, endure, and transform.

