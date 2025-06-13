DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene Investigates Planned Parenthood’s Misuse of Federal Funds

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today launched an investigation into Planned Parenthood’s misuse of federal funds for abortion and so-called “gender affirming care” procedures for minors. In a letter to Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene requests information about Planned Parenthood’s financial statements, federal funding, and documents pertaining to its abortion and “gender affirming” medical and surgical interventions on children.

“Planned Parenthood is an abortion giant that harvests organs from babies and uses nearly all of its resources to kill babies, not provide real healthcare. Despite receiving billions in taxpayer dollars, they offer almost no prenatal care, push late-term abortions, and even supply aborted babies for grotesque experiments. As a Christian, I believe every life is a gift from God, and I believe it’s time Congress holds them accountable and stops the flow of federal funds to this evil and barbaric organization,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

Despite receiving 39 percent of its annual revenue from federal funds intended for essential health services, such as cancer screenings and wellness exams, Planned Parenthood is increasingly using its resources to offer abortions to its patients. In FY 2023, Planned Parenthood provided fewer health care services and performed more abortions than years prior. The latest Planned Parenthood annual report shows that it performed more than 400,000 abortions, an increase of 23 percent over the last 10 years. Compared to a decade ago, Planned Parenthood provided 63 percent fewer prenatal services and 38 percent fewer contraceptive services.

Additionally, Planned Parenthood provides “gender affirming care,” including cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and surgical referrals, with allegedly little to no medical or psychological evaluation. In FY 2022, Planned Parenthood reported 45 affiliate health centers provided “gender-affirming” hormones. The exact number of these services is not disclosed in public reports. Planned Parenthood’s official policy varies by state, but some Planned Parenthood health centers will provide cross-sex hormones to minors as young as 16 years old with parental consent.

Below are excerpts from the letter. Read the full letter to Alexis McGill Johnson here.

“The Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency is investigating Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. and its affiliates’ provision of abortion services and ‘gender affirming care’ for minors. Recently released audio recordings expose multiple Planned Parenthood facilities offering a minor same-day access to cross-sex hormones with little medical supervision and questionable adherence to parental consent laws.

“As a recipient of nearly $800 million in federal funds in fiscal year (FY) 2023 and the second largest provider of gender hormone therapies in the United States, the Subcommittee is concerned that Planned Parenthood may be commingling federal funds and using them for unpermitted purposes. It is imperative that federal funds provided to Planned Parenthood via Title X of the Public Health Service Act (Title X), Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are administered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Therefore, the Subcommittee seeks documents and information from Planned Parenthood about its delivery of these services and stewardship of taxpayer funds.