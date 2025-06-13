Comer & Higgins Investigate Sanctuary Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass Over Violent LA Riots

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) today are launching an investigation into the violent riots in Los Angeles that are occurring amid federal immigration enforcement actions to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from the United States. In letters to Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the lawmakers request documents and communications between their offices, as well as between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies related to the riots and sources of weapons used by rioters.

“In response to this violence, on June 8, 2025, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and [Governor Newsom] protested President Trump’s action to quell the violence caused by the rioters in Los Angeles, even resorting to falsely blaming him for the actions of violent rioters. You falsely claimed that state and local law enforcement had protests under control, however, police were clearly unable to quell the violence in Los Angeles prior to the arrival of the National Guardsmen,” wrote the lawmakers. “You champion California’s sanctuary policies, which prevent local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities. You have also made it clear that you intend to block the objectives of the federal government, and defend aliens, regardless of their immigration status, criminal activity, anti-American views, or incitement to riot.”

Additionally, Chairman Comer and Subcommittee Chairman Higgins are requesting that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel provide documents related to acts of violence against law enforcement officers in California, as well as the response of state and local law enforcement to the riots.

Read the letters sent today here: