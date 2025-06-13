This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Device Name Model Number UDI-DI Lot

Number IOPS Guidewire ATW-2 H01035 00843152102051 2404-2005

What to Do

On April 11, Centerline Biomedical sent all affected customers a letter recommending the following actions:

Review your inventory to determine if you have any of the affected lots.

If you have affected lots, please give them to the Clinical Account Manager. The Clinical Account Manager will replace the affected lots at no cost.

Complete the Customer Acknowledgement letter in the possession of your Clinical Account Manager.

Reason for Recall

Centerline Biomedical has stated that the coating on the guidewires for lot 2404-2005 may delaminate during use of the guidewire.

When this issue occurs, there is the possibility that part of the guidewire coating could be left inside of the patient, leading to a retained medical device. Retained medical devices can lead to extended procedure time and/or additional medical procedures to remove the retained medical device.

There have been no reports of death or serious injury associated with this issue.

Device Use

The guidewire is a sensor-equipped wire used with the IOPS system to navigate through vasculature to facilitate placement of a catheter.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this issue should contact Kevin Reed, Quality and Regulatory Director, at 330-577-5033 or at kevin.reed@centerlinebiomedical.com.

