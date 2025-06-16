IRA Financial Unveils New Website Following Merger of IRAFinancialGroup.com and IRAFinancialTrust.com

IRA Financial launches redesigned website, merging two domains into one to simplify access to self-directed retirement solutions and support future growth.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRA Financial, a leading provider of self-directed retirement solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.irafinancial.com . This major update brings together IRAFinancialGroup.com and IRAFinancialTrust.com under one unified digital presence—simplifying the brand experience and laying the groundwork for continued growth and innovation.The streamlined site reflects IRA Financial’s commitment to making alternative retirement investing easier and more accessible. Visitors can now explore all services, products, and educational resources in one location, with improved navigation, a modern design, and a mobile-friendly experience.“This redesign and domain merger is more than a new look—it represents a strategic milestone,” said Adam Bergman, Founder of IRA Financial. “By consolidating our web presence, we’re simplifying how clients interact with our brand and reinforcing our leadership in the self-directed retirement space.”Key highlights of the new site include:- Refreshed and expanded content to speak to both beginner and advanced level users- Improved navigation with all products and services under one roof- Expanded content hub featuring blogs, videos, and FAQs for alternative asset education- A clear, consistent brand identity that reflects IRA Financial’s mission and valuesThe project, which spanned six months, was a collaborative effort between the internal IRA Financial team and digital agency partner Level.To explore the new site and learn more about IRA Financial’s self-directed retirement solutions, visit www.irafinancial.com About IRA Financial:IRA Financial is a national leader in self-directed retirement accounts, including Self-Directed IRAs, Checkbook IRAs, and Solo 401(k) plans, empowering investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets such as real estate, private equity, and cryptocurrency. Since its founding in 2010, IRA Financial has helped over 25,000 clients take control of their retirement savings.

