The Gravel Project's New Album 'Find What You Need', Drops Today

The ten song album was released on June 13, 2025 and is a blend of modern blues and rock. Andrew Gravel of The Gravel Project (Photo Credit: Ian Urquhart) The official record release party is June 14 at the Lizard Lounge in Cambridge, MA.

The Official Record Release Party Will Be at the Lizard Lounge in Cambridge, MA on June 14

[The album] is a personal exploration of the complexities of growing and maintaining healthy relationships.” — Andrew Gravel

BOSTON, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravel Rock Records announces the release of The Gravel Project’s latest album “Find What You Need”!The ten song album is a blend of Blues, Rock, and Soul that spans from 70’s psychedelic to 90’s Rock sounds. “We certainly are influenced by the spirit of The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Santana, but there’s also real funk and soul backbone to everything on this album too that draws from bands like The Meters and Little Feat.” Says the band's founder, Andrew Gravel.The album was recorded at Power Station New England, a world-class studio modeled after the iconic Power Station/Avatar Studios in New York City. The sessions were led by Grammy-winning producers John Paterno (Gov’t Mule, Bonnie Raitt, Robben Ford) and Greg Ogan (Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson). The players on the album features Andrew’s brother, Jordan Gravel, on Hammond organ and keyboards, along with Dave Fox on drums, Eguie Castrillo on percussion, Jen Kearney on vocals and Jesse Williams on bass. “The majority of the album was performed live, with minimal overdubs, and the result is that the record really captures the essence of our live sound. In the end, I think we captured the live essence of the band, and that’s a special thing because I do think we are a live band at our core.” Gravel continues, “Find What You Need” is our 4th studio album but in some ways it feels like we’re just getting started.”“Find What You Need” was written by Andrew Gravel and focuses on the topic of relationships, personal growth, and inner peace. “The album is a personal exploration of the complexities of growing and maintaining healthy relationships. The way they shape us, challenge us, and teach us about ourselves. All the songs are woven together with a common thread that captures the highs and lows through themes of love, trust, remorse and reconciliation.” Says Gravel.“ [The album] is a personal exploration of the complexities of growing and maintaining healthy relationships.” -Andrew GravelThe first single off the album, “Love the Live” was released on March 20, 2025 and is currently receiving radio airplay around the world. “The song celebrates the life two people have built together, reminding them of all the reasons it’s worth fighting for,” says Andrew Gravel. The track features lead vocals by Andrew, joined by R & B/Soul artist, Jen Kearney.The Gravel Project is based in Boston, MA, and is the creation of Andrew Gravel, the lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter. The Gravel Project has previously released three albums including “Wishful Thinking” (2017), “Many Miles Ahead” (2022), and “Live at Wellspring Studios” (2023). The band won ‘Best Roots Rock Band of the Year’ in the 2023 New England Music Awards and their song, “Wishful Thinking” won ‘Song of the Year’ for AAA [Adult Album Alternative] Radio Station, WMWV 93.5 FM in Conway, NH. “No More Fire” was also added to Spotify’s Editorial playlist, ‘Modern Blues Rock’ for almost a year and their past releases were played on AAA radio stations across the country. 90.9 FM, WBUR in Boston lists the new album on their website as one of their top 14 albums to listen to this summer!The official record release party will be on June 14, 2025 at the Lizard Lounge Cambridge in Cambridge MA [1667 Massachusetts Ave] at 5:00 PM. Tickets are $20 advance and $25 at the door.The new album is available on all major streaming services including BandCamp Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, and Amazon Music . If you are in the Northeast USA, be sure to check the band’s calendar on their website to catch a show. To find out more about The Gravel Project and the upcoming shows, you can visit their website at https://www.thegravelproject.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.