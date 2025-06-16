CyberCity 3D Surpasses 100+ U.S. Cities—Delivering Smarter Urban Communication, Planning, and Economic Insight

CyberCity 3D Highly Detailed City Buildings Chicago 3D Wind Simulation San Jose LOD3 Textured 3D Building

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberCity 3D Surpasses 1.5 Million Modeled Buildings Across 100+ U.S. Cities—Delivering Smarter Urban Communication, Planning, and Economic Insight

CyberCity 3D (CC3D), a pioneering provider of high-accuracy 3D city modeling and spatial data integration, proudly announces its platform now includes over 1.5 million photogrammetrically modeled buildings across more than 100 U.S. cities, as well as key international hubs. These city libraries, designed for maximum interoperability and enriched through partnerships with Nextspace and Google Maps APIs, are transforming how cities manage and communicate urban intelligence.

Flagship digital twin libraries include detailed urban models of Phoenix, San Francisco, Miami, Cambridge, Mesa, Tempe, Boston, Chicago, Torrance (CA), and London—all delivered through a flexible data environment that supports visualization, analytics, and web-based collaboration.

“Our mission is to make urban data accessible, visual, and useful at every level—from city planning departments to economic development teams and even individual citizens,” said Kevin DeVito, CEO of CyberCity 3D. “With our 3D models connected to powerful platforms like Nextspace and Google APIs, cities can act on their data—not just store it.”

Transformational Benefits Across Key Urban Priorities:

Economic Development: Showcase investment-ready sites, simulate development scenarios, and attract companies with real-time business and infrastructure data layered across immersive city models.

Sustainability & Climate Action: Integrate environmental layers from Google (Solar, Air Quality, Tree Canopy) to assess heat island impacts, plan EV charging zones, and monitor emissions at the building level.

Urban Walkability & Accessibility: Enhance pedestrian experiences by identifying walkable corridors, public space usage, and transit-friendly zones in true 3D.

Business Location Intelligence: Help companies choose optimal locations using spatial context, zoning overlays, foot traffic analysis, and proximity to key assets—all visualized within a streaming-ready city model.

CyberCity 3D models are fully interoperable and export-ready for use in web-streaming and rendering engines such as Cesium, Unity, Unreal Engine, and more. Integrated through Nextspace’s open data platform, these city models become powerful, living digital assets—scalable across departments and capable of supporting real-time feedback, document management, and analytics dashboards.

Each city library supports recurring revenue opportunities via data updates, analytics services, and public-facing engagement tools.

With over 100 cities served and a rapidly expanding global footprint, CyberCity 3D is redefining how the world visualizes, understands, and plans urban space.

