Attorney General James Sues Queens Gym for Misleading Customers

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James today sued Atlas Risen Corp., doing business as Aneva Gym, located in Long Island City, New York for misleading its customers and failing to comply with New York laws meant to protect health club customers. The lawsuit alleges that, among other things, Aneva Gym failed to provide customers with written membership contracts and instituted illegal policies that prevented customers from easily cancelling their memberships. With this lawsuit, Attorney General James is seeking restitution for affected customers, cancellation of all Aneva Gym’s membership agreements that violate the law, disgorgement of profits, and penalties.

“When New Yorkers join a gym, they deserve clear contracts that allow them to cancel their memberships quickly and easily,” said Attorney General James. “No one should have to struggle to get out of an expensive subscription. Aneva Gym failed to follow our laws that protect consumers, and my office is determined to get justice for their customers.”

An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Aneva Gym, which opened in 2022, engaged in deceptive and illegal business practices by failing to comply with numerous provisions of New York’s Health Club Services law. The gym does not provide its consumers with written contracts as required by law. Instead, it posts terms and conditions on its website that violate the law. For example, Aneva Gym requires cancellation in writing to be provided in person, when the law allows cancellations to be made via website, email, mail, telephone, or in person. Aneva Gym also unlawfully requires its customers to cancel their memberships 30 days in advance, when the law allows customers to cancel gym memberships within three business days of when a monthly membership renews. In addition, Aneva Gym has failed to post a legally required $50,000 bond with the New York Department of State, which helps protect consumers if the gym goes out of business or fails to provide the services promised.

The OAG’s lawsuit seeks to stop all of Aneva Gym’s illegal and deceptive practices, void its customers’ membership agreements, and collect restitution, disgorgement, and penalties.

Attorney General James asks any consumers who have complaints against Aneva Gym to file a consumer complaint online or contact the OAG Hotline at (800) 771-7755.

Attorney General James is a leader in protecting New York consumers from misleading contracts and subscription services. In May, Attorney General James secured $600,000 from Equinox for making it hard for New Yorkers to cancel their memberships. In December 2024, Attorney General James recovered $4.8 million for more than 28,000 customers, who were improperly charged by SmileDirectClub after it went bankrupt and stopped providing services. In December 2023, Attorney General James sued SiriusXM for trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions and in November 2024, a court found that SiriusXM violated the law by forcing customers to undergo a long and burdensome process to cancel their subscriptions. In March 2021, Attorney General James secured restitution for New York consumers after suing New York Sports Clubs and Lucille Roberts for unlawfully charging monthly dues to members and for partaking in a variety of illegal and fraudulent practices involving consumers’ cancellation rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorney General Melvin Goldberg of the Consumer Frauds & Protection Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Jane M. Azia and Deputy Bureau Chief Laura J. Levine. The Consumer Frauds & Protection Bureau is a part of the Division of Economic Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D'Angelo and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.