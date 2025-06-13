Blackfin Partners, The Feldman Companies, & RSG Development Break Ground on Class A Storage Facility in Haines City, FL

Blackfin Partners, The Feldman Companies, and RSG Development

HAINES CITY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackfin Partners, The Feldman Companies, and RSG Development have officially broken ground on a new 103,968-square-foot Class A self-storage and Boat/RV parking facility in Haines City, Florida. The groundbreaking took place on May 13 at the project site located at 4148 Johnson Avenue East, with representatives from all three companies in attendance.Slated to open in April 2026, the three-story facility will feature 659 climate-controlled storage units, 17 covered RV/Boat parking spaces, and 10 open parking spaces. Located within a high-growth corridor, the facility is designed to meet the increasing demand for premium storage driven by rapid residential and retail development. Earlier this year, Blackfin Partners completed development of the Publix anchored shopping center alongside a McDonalds, Circle K and Mavis Tire. The storage site was the last component of the original development. Negotiations are already underway by Blackfin Partners, to add the neighboring land to expand the shopping center.Over 15,000 homes are planned within a two-mile radius-most recently D.R. Horton and Lennar have begun development on a 5,000 + home community named Crosswinds directly behind the facility."This strategic location addresses a significant gap in the local storage market," said George Hristodoulou, Principal at RSG Development. Erik Johnson, also a Principal at RSG, added, "We’re excited to deliver a modern, secure, and convenient solution for this booming community."Facility highlights include:• Advanced security access and surveillance systems• Motion-activated and timed lighting• Covered indoor loading and unloading areas• On-site rental office and customer loungeFor more information about Blackfin Partners, The Feldman Companies and RSG Development please visit www.blackfinpartners.com www.thefeldmancompanies.com and www.rsg-dev.com

