Author and Advocate Katrina Harris Unveils Her Transformative New Audiobook, Freedom Ain’t Free

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, advocate, and change-maker Katrina Harris has released her powerful new audiobook, Freedom Ain’t Free, a heartfelt and deeply inspiring work that examines the unyielding spirit required to overcome life's most challenging moments. Drawing from her own transformative experiences, Harris shines a light on the realities faced by women in the prison system, offering hope and empowerment to those yearning to reclaim their lives.

Freedom Ain’t Free is more than just a book—it is a clarion call for liberation, not just from physical incarceration, but from the emotional and psychological chains that hold so many individuals back. Katrina Harris writes with the authenticity of someone who has lived the struggle, having navigated her own path through adversity. Her candid storytelling and insightful reflections bring readers face-to-face with the stark realities of resilience, redemption, and the quest for freedom. “Freedom isn’t handed to us—it’s earned, fought for, and cherished. This book is my way of sharing that lesson with the world,” says Harris.

Harris, who was forced into an unimaginably abusive marriage at only fifteen and incarcerated at seventeen, has used her life to pour life back into women facing similar challenges. Her work inside the women’s prison system is a testament to her unwavering commitment to giving back to the community. Motivated by her own journey, she has dedicated herself to empowering incarcerated women to find hope, healing, and the tools to rebuild their lives. Through workshops, mentoring, and advocacy, Harris has become a beacon of light for those who need it most, ensuring that the voices of these women are heard and their potential recognized.

Her ability to connect deeply with others stems from her own lived experience—a story of heartbreak and triumph that fuels her passion for making a difference. In Freedom Ain’t Free, Harris captures the raw truths that drive her mission and delivers a narrative that is as compelling as it is transformative.

This book arrives at a crucial time when conversations around justice reform and the empowerment of women are more important than ever. Harris’s voice challenges stereotypes and preconceived notions, offering a refreshing perspective on what it means to find freedom in the face of adversity. Freedom Ain’t Free is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, understanding, or simply a reminder of the power of the human spirit. Let Katrina Harris’s voice inspire and ignite change. Freedom Ain’t Free Audiobook will be released on July 1st on Audible, IBooks, Apple, Amazon and all audio platforms. The hard copy is available now at Walmart, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

About Katrina Harris

Katrina Harris is an author, advocate, and speaker whose work focuses on empowering women and transforming lives. With a profound understanding of the challenges faced by incarcerated individuals, Harris has dedicated her life to creating pathways of hope and healing. Her book, Freedom Ain’t Free, is a testament to her belief in the resilience of the human spirit and the possibility of change.

