NFL Legend Mike Singletary Launches MKLS Productions & Debuts Powerful Spoken Word Project “Mama’s Prayer” Father’s Day

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL Legend Mike Singletary Launches MKLS Productions and Debuts Powerful Spoken Word Project “Mama’s Prayer” on Father’s DayPro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion, and motivational leader Mike Singletary is stepping into a bold new creative chapter. The NFL icon proudly announces the launch of his new company, MKLS Productions, with the debut of his first spoken word project, “Mama’s Prayer”, available Father’s Day, June 15th, 2025, on all digital platforms.Written and performed by Singletary himself, “Mama’s Prayer” is a deeply personal reflection on trials, tribulations, forgiveness, and faith—themes that have defined his life both on and off the field. The emotional and cinematic musical backdrop was composed by Award Winning Billboard-charting producer Victor “Phazz” Clark, CEO of Phazzanation Studios.This powerful release not only marks a new creative milestone for Singletary but also serves as a tribute to the strength of mothers, the resilience of the human spirit, and the healing power of grace. All vocals are performed by Mike Singletary, offering listeners an intimate window into his journey.“This project is about honoring where I’ve come from and encouraging others to embrace their own story,” says Singletary. “It’s raw. It’s honest. It’s from the heart.” This spiritual and creative awakening has also inspired Singletary’s upcoming book, Visualize Your Greatness: The Playbook for the Seven Cs of Success. Designed for those who believe in God but may have forgotten how to believe in themselves, the book is a guide to reclaiming your power, rediscovering your purpose, and walking in faith. Preorder the book now on Amazon.Be sure to purchase and download Mama’s Prayer on all digital music platforms this Father’s Day and experience the voice, vision, and heart of a legend like never before on June 15, 2025—available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all digital platforms mixed by Matt Aslanian. https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mikesingletary/mamas-prayer For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, contact:Email: info@mkproductions.comInstagram: @MikeSingletaryOfficial | @PhazzanationStudiosAbout Mike Singletary:Mike Singletary is a former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Singletary is widely respected for his leadership both on and off the field. He served as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and held coaching roles with the Baltimore Ravens, MinnesotaVikings, and Los Angeles Rams. He now adds entrepreneur and spoken word artist to his legacy with the launch of MKLS Productions.About Victor “Phazz” Clark:Victor Phazz Clark is a multi-talented producer, composer, and founder of Phazzanation Studios. With a career spanning music, film, and television, his work has been featured in projects for brands and networks such as McDonald's, Microsoft, Starz, and ABC Family.

