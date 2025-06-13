Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,282 in the last 365 days.

DOR Mobile Office Assisting with Disaster Relief

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR), along with other state agencies and community organizations, is offering services to assist tornado-affected residents in the St. Louis area.

The DOR mobile office is set up on the campus of St. Louis University at the entrance of the Chaifetz Arena. It will continue to be available Monday, June 16, through Tuesday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile office is equipped to handle all license office functions, including ID card processing or replacement. Checks and credit cards will be the only acceptable payment methods for all transactions. Identification verification and documentation requirements can be found on the Driver Licensing Checklist.

Registration information and additional information regarding the Disaster Assistance Center can be found here on St. Louis City’s website.

 

                                                                                                   ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DOR Mobile Office Assisting with Disaster Relief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more