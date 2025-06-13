Advancing Beyond in Sports to Honor National and DMV Sports Leaders at 4th Annual Champions & Legends Weekend

2025 ABIS Champions & Legends Honorees

Two-Day Celebration Includes Career Fair, Red Carpet Gala, and Recognition of Trailblazing Figures in Sports and Community Impact

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Beyond in Sports (ABIS) will host its 4th Annual Champions & Legends Weekend on June 27–28, 2025, at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, honoring ten dynamic leaders from the worlds of sports, media, education, and community development.The weekend kicks off Friday, June 27, at 2:00 p.m. with a Career Fair for young professionals and students, offering access to industry leaders and opportunities for career development in sports and beyond.On Saturday, June 28, at 9:00 a.m., Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Maryland Sports Commission, and Visit Baltimore will welcome attendees to Charm City, setting the tone for a weekend of inspiration, recognition, and celebration.The centerpiece of the weekend is the Champions & Legends Awards Gala, held Saturday evening with Red Carpet arrivals starting at 6:30 p.m. This highly anticipated event has been described as a blend of the BET Awards and the ESPYs, bringing together sports heroes, cultural icons, and advocates from across the nation.2025 Honorees Include: Jacqie McWilliams Parker – ABIS Executive Excellence Award (Commissioner, CIAA)● Chrysa Chin – ABIS Trailblazer Award (EVP, Strategic Relations, NBPA)● Keith Stevens – ABIS Community Service Award (President, Team Takeover AAU)● LaChina Robinson – William C. Rhoden Sports Media Award (ESPN Commentator & Analyst)● Dr. Lori Martin – ABIS Inspirational Award (Associate Dean & Professor, LSU)● Walt Williams – Shaquille O'Neal Economic Sustainability Award (Businessman & Maryland Sports Radio)● Brian McGlinchey – Sonny Vaccaro Champions of Change Award (Partner, The Westport Maven Group)● John Lucas II – ABIS Legacy Award (Houston Rockets & President, John Lucas Enterprises)● Arne Duncan – ABIS Leadership Award (Former U.S. Secretary of Education, CEO of Chicago CRED)● Rob Jones – Eddie Robinson Coaches Award (Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Norfolk State University)Hosted by comedian Red Grant, the gala will showcase a unique blend of classic, urban, and sports fashion, inviting guests to "dress to impress" while celebrating some of the most impactful figures in sports and community leadership. Purchase event tickets at www.weareabis.org ###ABOUT ABISAdvancing Beyond in Sports (ABIS) is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice for individuals in sports. ABIS was founded in September 2020 by Gary Charles, New York’s Godfather of Grassroots Basketball. ABIS partners with notable sports and social justice activists and allies. Its members include coaches, administrators, and athletes at all levels of sports, academicians, business leaders, social justice influencers, and community advocates. Visit www.weareabis.org for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.