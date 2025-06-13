Cornerstone Family Counselling Clinical Director Receives Recognition with Doctorate and Prestigious Counselling Award

Father Pishoy Wasfy, Clinical Director, Cornerstone Family Counselling Services Cornerstone Logo

Father Pishoy Wasfy awarded 2025 CES Doctoral Dissemination Award for research on therapist well-being and culturally responsive mental health care.

Both the DCP designation and this national award reflect Cornerstone's commitment to training ethical, resilient, and client-centred clinicians who can support the complex needs of our communities."” — Father Pishoy Wasfy

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Family Counselling Services proudly announces that Clinical Director Father Pishoy Wasfy has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Counsellor Educators and Supervisors (CES) Doctoral Dissemination Award by the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association. This national recognition follows Father Wasfy's successful completion of his Doctor of Counselling and Psychotherapy (DCP) degree from Yorkville University.

The CES Doctoral Dissemination Award recognizes Father Wasfy's groundbreaking applied research on enhancing therapist well-being through structured self-care in clinical supervision. His doctoral work also explored the dynamics of interracial couples in immigrant communities, addressing the critical need for culturally responsive mental health care in Canada's diverse landscape.

"Both the DCP designation and this national award reflect Cornerstone's commitment to training ethical, resilient, and client-centred clinicians who can support the complex needs of our communities," said Father Wasfy. "I'm deeply grateful to God and to the community that has supported me along this journey."

As an ordained priest in the Coptic Orthodox Church and co-founder of Cornerstone Family Counselling Services, Father Wasfy brings over 15 years of clinical and supervisory experience to his role. His unique background combining spiritual care with evidence-based psychotherapy enriches the clinic's approach to mental health treatment.

"Father Pishoy's recognition is an important milestone for our clinic," said Anjay Nirula, Managing Director of Cornerstone. "It reflects not only his exceptional leadership but also our shared vision to provide affordable, inclusive, compassionate, and professional care that empowers both clients and future clinicians."

About Cornerstone Family Counselling Services

Cornerstone Family Counselling Services is a leading mental health clinic serving clients across Ontario through in-person sessions at its Mississauga location and virtual appointments. All psychotherapists are master's-level professionals registered with the College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario (CRPO), offering comprehensive individual, couple, and family therapy services.

The clinic operates a robust practicum and clinical supervision program designed to mentor emerging therapists and expand access to culturally informed counselling across Ontario. Applications are currently being accepted for Cornerstone's 2025 and 2026 Supervision Program, led by Father Wasfy.

Cornerstone's mission centres on providing accessible, culturally responsive mental health care while training the next generation of ethical, resilient clinicians to serve Ontario's diverse communities.

Media Contact: Anjay Nirula Managing Director Cornerstone Family Counselling Services Phone: 905.214.7363 Website: www.cornerstonefamily.ca

For More Information: Supervision Program: https://cornerstonefamilycounselling.com/our-services/clinical-supervision/ Clinical Leadership: www.cornerstonefamily.ca/clinical-leadership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.