ESOMAR Council expands to include appointed members from North America and LATAM

Appointments strengthen inclusivity and regional representation on the 2025–2028 Council

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, has appointed two additional members to its 2025–2028 Council, reinforcing its commitment to global representation and diversity of perspective.

“I am delighted to announce that Sandy and Mariela have been elected to fulfill our goal of being more inclusive and bringing specific expertise to Council,” said Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, ESOMAR Council President and Consultant at Insight & Strategy Consulting. “We are honored to welcome these highly talented, experienced, and connected women. Congratulations from the whole community!”

Sandy Casey, an experienced research and insights leader based in the United States, has been appointed to help represent North America. She currently serves as SVP of Global Supply at InnovateMR, where she oversees global supply strategy across diverse respondent channels. With over two decades of experience in market research, sales operations, and business development, Casey is known for her expertise in supply procurement, operations, strategic planning, and partnership development. She is passionate about leveraging data and technology to improve insights quality and drive better decision-making across the industry.

Mariela Mociulsky, CEO and Founder of Trendsity in Argentina, will represent the LATAM region. Since founding the firm in 2007, Mociulsky has led consumer insights and trend analysis initiatives that help brands drive innovation and sustainable growth. A recognized industry leader, she has served two terms as President of SAIMO and currently holds the role of Vice President. Her work focuses on sociocultural trend analysis, and she is a frequent speaker and professor at regional universities and professional organizations.

According to ESOMAR’s governance guidelines, when regional representation gaps remain following Council elections, the seated Council may appoint up to two additional members. These appointments are designed to better reflect the global nature of the ESOMAR community. Casey and Mociulsky will serve through the full Council term ending in 2028.

The 2025–2028 ESOMAR Council officially began its term in April 2025 and is led by newly elected President Anne-Sophie Damelincourt (France), Director of Development at Strategir. She succeeds Ray Poynter, Founder of NewMR, who continues to serve in an advisory capacity as Past President.

In addition to the new appointments, the full ESOMAR Council includes:

● Lucy Davison – CEO & Founder, Keen as Mustard Marketing (United Kingdom)

● Tom De Ruyck – Chief Growth Officer & Partner, Human8 (Belgium)

● Harald Hasselmann – Senior Director, Ipsos GmbH (Germany)

● Herbert Höckel – Managing Director, moweb research (Germany)

● Jean-Marc Léger – President & CEO, Léger CA (Canada)

● Martha Llobet – CEO, Q2Q Global Data Collection SL (Spain)

● Corrine Moy – Global VP of Marketing Science (United Kingdom)

● Pravin Shekar – CEO, Krea eKnowledge Pvt Ltd. (India)

Together, the Council will shape ESOMAR’s strategic direction, champion ethical and effective research practices, and ensure that members around the world are represented and supported.

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Representing 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies, and over 130 countries, we empower professionals and businesses to unlock their potential locally and globally. Grounded in our values of inclusivity, caring, innovation, and trust, ESOMAR has guided the industry for more than 75 years. We remain committed to elevating ethical standards, advancing education, engaging with policymakers, and promoting evidence-based decision-making. Learn more at www.esomar.org

