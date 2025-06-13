Pop Artist Sydney Gordon’s New Single ‘Bad Habit’ Out Now

Music artist Sydney Gordon

Writing this song was my way of turning this pain into power. Even the fiercest hearts have weak moments. This will only make you stronger, you’re not alone.” — Sydney Gordon

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging pop artist Sydney Gordon released her most vulnerable track, ‘Bad Habit’, across all streaming platforms today. With a confessional tone and a stripped-back sound, ‘Bad Habit’ marks a bold and honest step in Sydney’s rising career, one that peels back the layers of glam to reveal the intimate side of her.Unlike her earlier tracks, which often pulse with bold energy and playful edge, ‘Bad Habit’ embraces vulnerability. With minimal production and emotionally charged lyrics, Sydney gives listeners a front-row seat to her inner world. It’s not all heartbreak, it’s about healing.The Staten Island native, produced the track in collaboration with Johnny BACEFACE Ayoub and Nikki Sorrentino. The track was born organically in the studio, sparked by an open and raw conversation that led to the hook being written in the first 10 minutes.‘Bad Habit’ explores the tension between knowing what you need and what you want. The song writing process was like a therapy for her, like her way of breaking that cycle and reclaiming her power.“This song is for anyone who feels stuck in a pattern they can’t seem to break. It's about the struggle of knowing something is toxic and not good for you but you still can't help yourself,” Sydney says.Sydney, a songwriter since the age of 15, has been steadily gaining attention for her dynamic voice and powerful songwriting. Her previous tracks, ‘MADHOUSE’, ‘JEKYLL & HYDE’ and ‘Obsessed’ among the others, blend infectious pop hooks with meaningful lyrics, earning her a growing fanbase across platforms.Listen to ‘Bad Habit’ on Spotify About Sydney Gordon:Sydney Gordon is a pop singer-songwriter with the energy and grit that mirrors her New York City roots. Originally from Staten Island, she began playing piano at age 7 and writing songs at 15. Her powerful voice and honest lyrics have made her a rising star in pop music, mixing real emotion with catchy beats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.