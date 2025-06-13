NOTICE: Final Rule - Petitions for Declaratory Orders

News

June 13, 2025

News article

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to R.S. 49:977.4, has submitted a Final Rule for publication in the June 2025 edition of the Louisiana Register . The proposed rule promulgates LAC 7:I.111, relative to the filing and disposition of petitions for declaratory orders and rulings.

The Notice of Intent for the proposed rule change was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:3, pages 419-420 (March 20, 2025).

The final rule will be effective on June 20, 2025, upon its publication in the June edition of the Louisiana Register .