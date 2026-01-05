“Gulf to Gumbo” float rolled in 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day

Submit Release
January 5, 2026

On New Year's Day, Louisiana showed itself off to the world when it glided its float along the streets of Pasadena, California, for the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said they’ve been working hard getting the float, titled “Gulf to Gumbo,” ready for Thursday morning’s big show.

“We’ve got over a hundred volunteers that came out from Louisiana and helped us put these flowers on the float, over 100,000 flowers that we’ve put on this float,” Nungesser said.

The float featured a giant pelican chef stirring a big pot of gumbo. Representatives from several tourism bureaus from around the state rode on the float – as well as Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, who said the process of making the float is impressive in itself.

“We’re making this float with crushed oyster shells, rice, and over 100,000 roses, 100,000,” Strain said.

Strain said this year’s float is intended to promote Louisiana’s rich agriculture and seafood industries.

“It starts with seafood from the Gulf. And then when you add in all of our roux, all of our peppers, all of our vegetables and Louisiana rice, all coming together,” Strain explained.

This year’s musical guest aboard Louisiana’s float was American Idol runner-up John Foster.

