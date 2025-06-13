Submit Release
NOTICE: Final Rule - Voluntary Inspection Services for Slaughter and Processing of Exotic Animals

June 13, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to R.S. 49:964, has submitted a Final Rule for publication in June 2025 Louisiana Register , to promulgate LAC XXXI.Chapter 3 relative to voluntary inspection services for establishments that slaughter or prepare meat or meat products of bison, cervidae, bovidae (other than beef), camelidae and hybrids thereof, domestic rabbits, pheasant, quail, partridge, peafowl, grouse, wild turkey, or other animals or poultry determined by the commissioner of agriculture for human food purposes. This is a new program within the existing Meat and Poultry Inspection program and is entirely fee-based, with no cost to the state. The proposed rules set forth the general provisions for the new program.

The Notice of Intent for the proposed rule change was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:3, pages 414-419 (March 20, 2025).

The final rule will be effective on June 20, 2025, upon its publication in the June edition of the Louisiana Register.

