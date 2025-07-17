Coca-Cola’s Cane Sugar switch could rejuvenate Louisiana farms

News

July 17, 2025

Change is on the way for the sodas you might drink. President Donald Trump says he has a commitment from Coca-Cola to begin using cane sugar in its iconic drink in the U.S.

President Trump says "I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

This could have a major impact on the State of Louisiana. The Bayou State is the #2 producer of sugar cane in the nation.

The switch by Coca-Cola from corn syrup to cane sugar is also supported by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr who has voiced concerns about the use of the corn syrup and the health impacts of that ingredient.

Coke products sold in other countries like the UK and Mexico already use cane sugar.

The number of farms growing sugarcane and sugar beets has been dropping over the past 20 years, but this move could change that. Data from the USDA shows the number of sugar cane farms has dropped from 666 to 627 between 2012 and 2017. But back in 1997, there were more than 1,000 sugar cane farms in the U.S.

Where Is Sugarcane Grown?

Agriculture experts say sugarcane is considered a tall perennial grass and it is grown in tropical and semitropical climates. It takes between 1 and 2 years for the plant to mature.

Once the stalks are harvested, the sugarcane must be processed quickly before the sucrose deteriorates.

Only three states in the United States produce sugarcane: Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.

Most of the sugarcane farms in Louisiana are in the southern, Delta region of the state where the climate is warmer.

Texas sugarcane farms are typically in the lower Rio Grande Valley in the southern-most part of the state.

How Much Sugarcane Does Louisiana Produce?

The data from the USDA says Louisiana produces 13.8 million tons of sugarcane each year. Florida leads the nation with 17.1 million tons. Texas is 3 rd in production with 368 thousand tons a year.

This change by Coca Cola could have a major impact on the agricultural industry in Louisiana and could spark more farmers to get back in the business. If other soda makers follow the lead of Coke, there is no telling how big this impact could be on Louisiana.