NOTICE: Final Rule - Repeal of Central Registry rules

News

June 13, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted a Final Rule for publication in June 2025 Louisiana Register , to repeal LAC 7:XXXVII.101-119, relative to the central registry for the recordation of financing statements and security devices that establish security interests in farm products. The proposed repeal serves to eliminate outdated rules that no longer have statutory authority.

The Notice of Intent for the proposed rule change was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:3, pages 422-424 (March 20, 2025).

The final rule will be effective on June 20, 2025, upon its publication in the June edition of the Louisiana Register.