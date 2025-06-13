New: Top 90 Surrogacy Agencies in USA

Dr. Veera Saghar, lead researcher at Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All just released 2025 rankings of 90 best U.S. surrogacy agencies, highlighting trust, safety, speed, and clinical success for intended parents.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrogacy4All Unveils 2025 Rankings of Top U.S. Surrogacy Agencies: Elevating Transparency, Safety & Success

Surrogacy4All today released its much‑anticipated 2025 Surrogacy Agency Rankings, spotlighting 90 leading U.S. agencies out of over 300 USA based agencies through a data‑driven analysis focused on clinical success, match time, cost transparency, regulatory compliance, and client satisfaction.

“Choosing a surrogacy agency is more than a business decision—it’s a leap of faith toward your dream of parenthood,” said Dr. Veera Saghar, lead author and reproductive medicine expert. “Our rigorous rankings help prospective parents cut through marketing fluff and focus on what truly matters: safety, results, speed, and trust.”

Top Highlights from the 2025 Report:

Tier 1 Agencies:

Agencies meeting the highest standards—New York State licensed, FDA registered, and physician‑owned or former surrogate/operator led—include:

Conceive Abilities (NYS licensed, FDA registered, 4.1‑star Google score, founded 1996)

Family Inceptions International LLC (licensed, registered, 4.9‑star, founded 2008)

Happy Beginnings LLC (licensed, registered, 4.9‑star, founded 2005)

Surrogacy4All.com (licensed, registered, 4.9‑star, physician‑owned, fastest match times)

Tier 2 Agencies

FDA‑registered agencies without New York licensing include:

CCRM Fertility

Coast to Coast Surrogacy

fertile.com/ RSMC

Key Metrics & Trends

Match Time: Tier 1 agencies averaged 0–1 month to secure a surrogate, compared to 6–10 months industry‑wide

Cost Transparency: Surrogacy journeys now average $160K–$180K, ranging from $110K to $350K.

Agency Leadership: 39 agencies hold NYS licenses; only 7 are FDA‑registered. Physician‑ or surrogate‑led teams dominate Tier 1 and Tier 2, underscoring a shift toward medically and ethically grounded leadership

Click on this link to access the Ranks: https://www.surrogacy4all.com/2025-best-surrogacy-agencies-usa/

About the Rankings

Developed through a comprehensive review of over 90 U.S. agencies, the methodology assessed Clinical outcomes and IVF/live‐birth success rates, Surrogate placement speed, Licensing (NYS) and federal (FDA) oversight, Online reputation via Google reviews (avg. ~4.5/5), Operational longevity (46 agencies with 10+ years in business), Fee transparency, medical oversight, and legal safeguards

Agencies are stratified into four tiers to guide intended parents toward compliance, trust, and care.

Why We Created Tier Rankings

In surrogacy, licensing and/or FDA registration matters.

Without it, there’s no way to know if an agency is real or just a website out to steal your money.

That’s why New York State began licensing surrogacy agencies — and why we highlight licensed, physician-led, FDA-registered programs in Tier 1,Tier 2 and Tier 3.

✅ Safety. ✅ Transparency. ✅ Accountability.

“After years of failed attempts, Surrogacy4All matched us to find the most incredible surrogate. Today, we’re parents to a beautiful baby girl. The team walked with us every step of the way.”

— Emily & David, New York

About Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All is a leading informational platform committed to helping intended parents navigate the journey toward building their families. The organization compiles independent rankings, educational content, and expert insights into transracial, LGBTQ+, and international surrogacy. For inclusion in future rankings—or to submit your agency data—contact rankings@surrogacy4all.com.



For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Saghar, please email rankings@surrogacy4all.com.

New: Top 90 Surrogacy Agencies in USA

Legal Disclaimer:

