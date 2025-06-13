4 Arrested During Joint Chattanooga Human Trafficking Operation

CHATTANOOGA – An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Lookout Mountain Police Department, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, and the FBI has led to the arrests of four individuals.

On June 9th, agents conducted an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Chattanooga area. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in sex acts with minors and to recover victims of human trafficking. As a result, authorities arrested Zhang Wei (DOB 1/9/1965), charged her with one count of Promoting Prostitution and one count of Prostitution, and booked her into the Hamilton County Jail on $200,000 bond.

During the operation, investigators also encountered and assisted in the arrests of two men and one woman.

• Jeffrey Adair Young (DOB 2/14/1960): 1 count of Solicitation of a Minor, $50,000 bond.

• Miguel Zarate Garcia (DOB 1/25/2000): 1 count each of Aggravated Statutory Rape and Attempted Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, $100,000 bond.

• Jaquita Welch (DOB 6/20/1975): Failure to Appear, $11,000 bond.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking and the direct service, non-governmental organizations Street Grace and Willowbend Farms were on site to offer services to those in need.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com. Anyone can report a suspected case of human trafficking by calling the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

