U.S. Startup Debuts First-Ever Sugar Printer for Custom Lollipops, Now Accepting Pre-Orders

The Sugar Printer™ transforms molten sugar into custom lollipops—logos, animals, and even edible selfies—made live in under two minutes.

Turn hot sugar into custom lollipops—logos, selfies, and more. The Sugar Printer™ is now available for U.S. pre-orders. No food dyes. All wow.

We built The Sugar Printer™ to give businesses something no algorithm or ad campaign can replace—pure, real-world wonder.”
— Phyllis Hong, CEO of The Sweet Printer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new U.S.-based startup is introducing an innovative food technology product called The Sugar Printer™, a machine that uses heated sugar to create fully customized lollipops in real time. The device is now available for pre-order, with delivery expected by the end of July.

The Sugar Printer™ works by extruding molten sugar into detailed outline designs—ranging from animals and logos to stylized portraits and faces. Each lollipop is made live, on-site, with simple shapes produced in under a minute and more detailed outlines, such as selfie-style prints, ready in about two.

This new technology presents a novel opportunity for small businesses, event venues, and retail locations to engage customers with an interactive experience centered around confectionery customization.

While still in early launch, the technology is being positioned as an experiential enhancement for brick-and-mortar businesses, providing entertainment value alongside a new point-of-sale opportunity. The machine uses only sugar with no added dyes, and the printed candy is created on demand in front of guests.

The company has secured exclusive U.S. distribution rights and is now accepting pre-orders nationwide. The Sugar Printer™ will be available for demonstration and media preview in select locations throughout the summer.

